Modernising anti-financial crime operations

Thomas Selmer-Olsen, Head of Professional Services, Bateleur Software.

Bateleur Software helps organisations modernise their anti-financial crime (AFC) operations by supporting the transition from reactive compliance to predictive, intelligence-led operating models. This includes helping institutions move beyond fragmented systems and manual investigations towards continuous monitoring, integrated customer intelligence and more scalable approaches to risk management.

Thomas Selmer-Olsen, Head of Professional Services at Bateleur Software, believes expertise remains a critical differentiator.

"Understanding both the customer landscape and operational realities is where local expertise matters. Bateleur's role is helping organisations move towards more mature and effective compliance operating models."

As organisations across southern Africa continue to navigate evolving regulatory requirements, growing digital ecosystems and increasingly sophisticated financial crime threats, Bateleur Software will be contributing to several key industry discussions throughout 2026.

The company will participate in two Compliance Institute Southern Africa (CISA) events during July, engaging with compliance leaders across the region on the challenge of achieving compliance at scale in increasingly complex operating environments. The first takes place on 30 June at the CISA Regional Breakfast in Gaborone, Botswana, followed by the CISA Executive Breakfast in Windhoek, Namibia, on 29 July.

Bateleur will also participate in the CISA Annual Conference in Midrand on 26 and 27 August, where Dr Sebastian Hetzler, Managing Director of IMTF, will explore the growing impact of AI on compliance and governance frameworks.

The discussion will continue at the Trade Conference International (TCI) 11th Annual AML & Financial Crime Southern Africa Conference 2026, taking place on 9 and 10 September at the Indaba Hotel in Johannesburg. Dirk Findeisen, Managing Partner at msg Rethink Compliance, will share insights into effective customer due diligence (CDD) and the evolving role it plays in modern financial crime prevention strategies.

These events will bring together industry leaders, compliance professionals and technology specialists to explore the future of anti-money laundering (AML), AI-powered compliance, governance and intelligent financial crime detection.

For more information about these events, please visit Bateleur Software's website.