First Digital – modernising enterprise service management with a SaaS-first, omnichannel platform.

First Digital runs a major fashion retailer’s enterprise service management on Freshworks' Freshservice, from Azure single sign-on to WhatsApp live chat, across roughly 1 400 agents.

The challenge

The retailer mandated a review of its enterprise service management tooling with two clear goals: to mature and expand service management capability across the enterprise, and to secure a sound, future-fit technology investment. It needed a single, scalable SaaS platform that could modernise increasingly manual ways of working and reduce its dependency on bespoke, custom-coded solutions, without compromising on enterprise governance or cost control.

The approach

Partnering with First Digital, the retailer selected Freshworks’ Freshservice as its strategic ESM platform. The decision was anchored in Freshservice’s comprehensive, SaaS-first enterprise capabilities, its potential for rapid time to value and its ability to reduce reliance on in-house development, backed by enterprise-grade vendor commitments covering platform availability, support, dedicated account engagement and product training. Delivery was hands-on and collaborative. The teams met in person at kick-off and at critical milestones, blended in-person and remote work to keep delivery moving, and trained users directly on the retailer’s own platform build so the business stayed close to the solution throughout.

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