Mohammed Vachiat appointed as Chief Commercial Officer of Konica Minolta South Africa

Mohammed Vachiat. (Image: Supplied)

Konica Minolta South Africa (KMSA) is thrilled to announce the promotion of Mohammed Vachiat to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). This strategic appointment marks a significant milestone in Vachiat's impressive 23-year journey with KMSA, characterised by his unwavering dedication, innovation and leadership.

Vachiat began his career at Konica Minolta South Africa in 2002 as a software engineer. Through his unique blend of IT expertise and business acumen, he swiftly climbed the ranks, taking on key roles such as Specialist Support Engineer, Solutions Consultant and Business Solutions Product Manager. Most recently, he served as the General Manager for Direct Sales, where he led the company’s sales operations and played a crucial role in enhancing its innovation and brand development. "I am excited to embrace this new role and continue working alongside the incredibly talented team at Konica Minolta South Africa. Over the course of my career, I’ve witnessed firsthand how innovation and technology can drive business success. I look forward to advancing the commercial growth of Konica Minolta South Africa and ensuring that we consistently exceed our customers' expectations,” said Vachiat.

In his new role as CCO, Vachiat will continue to lead Konica Minolta South Africa's sales strategy, overseeing dealers, branches and the development of programmes that drive growth, market share and sales performance. His proven ability to leverage technology to address customer challenges and deliver impactful solutions has played a key role in setting Konica Minolta South Africa apart from its competitors. "We are proud to have Mohammed as our new Chief Commercial Officer. His extensive experience, deep understanding of the market and unwavering commitment to delivering value to our customers make him the perfect person to lead our commercial efforts and steer the business towards continued success," said CEO of Konica Minolta South Africa, Marc Pillay.

Konica Minolta South Africa is confident in the continued success and growth under Vachiat’s leadership and looks forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.