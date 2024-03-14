Mokou resigns as DiData Southern Africa MD

Nompumelelo Mokou, former MD of Dimension Data Southern Africa.

Nompumelelo Mokou has stepped down as managing director (MD) of Dimension Data Southern Africa.

Speaking to ITWeb this morning, Mokou, who was appointed to the role in April 2021, confirmed her resignation from the systems integrator.

This, after Business Day first reported her departure, citing updates on her LinkedIn profile.

“Currently, I am still resting on a sabbatical. I am weighing my options on what I am going to do next, but I will definitely be coming back to the corporate world,” Mokou told ITWeb.

However, she did not disclose the reasons behind her departure from the company.

Mokou’s resignation comes as Dimension Data is set to change its name to NTT Data from 1 April.

She joined Dimension Data in 2016 and also headed up the firm’s Intelligent Customer Experience business for the Middle East and Africa, where, according to the company, she achieved significant market share, revenue and profitable growth.

Before Dimension Data, Mokou held positions at Ernst & Young, co-founded a project management company, and held a role as director at Ngubane.

Mokou is a chartered accountant who holds a Bachelor of Accountancy, CA (SA) from Wits University, and completed her MBA through the University of Stellenbosch Business School.

Dimension Data was founded in 1983 by Keith McLachlan, Werner Sievers, Jeremy Ord, Peter Neale and Kevin Hamilton. It was listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on 15 July 1987.

In October 2010, Japan-based Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT), one of the largest global telecommunications service providers, acquired 100% of Dimension Data for £2.1 billion, or R24 billion, making Dimension Data a wholly-owned subsidiary of the NTT Group.

Following the acquisition, Dimension Data delisted from the London and Johannesburg stock exchanges.

In 2019, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation unveiled NTT, a global technology services provider that unites the capabilities of 28 companies, including NTT Communications, Dimension Data and NTT Security, into one $11 billion company.

Former chairman Ord previously told ITWeb that around 2020, the rest of the organisation’s regions started trading as the NTT Dimension Data group of companies, except Africa. Middle East and Africa continued as Dimension Data.

This was because the Dimension Data brand name was strong in Africa, whereas NTT had no brand presence in Africa or the Middle East, Ord explained.

In 2020, Dimension Data remodelled its business, which saw four of its companies come back into the fold to operate under one name – Dimension Data.

At the time, it said it was bringing its people together, uniting the businesses of Systems Integration, Internet Solutions, Britehouse and ContinuitySA into a diverse company.

Dimension Data had not issued an official statement on Mokou’s resignation by the time of publication.