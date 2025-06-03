Momentum Corporate names chief digital, info officer

Cypro Mailula, new chief digital and information officer of Momentum Corporate.

Momentum Corporate has appointed Cypro Mailula as its chief digital and information officer (CDIO), effective 1 October.

Momentum Corporate is a division of financial services group Momentum.

In a statement, the firm says Mailula returns to the group with more than two decades of experience in enterprise IT, digital strategy and technology leadership.

In addition, his appointment forms part of Momentum Corporate’s broader focus to embed digital capability at the core of its operations and client experience.

“Cypro brings deep technical expertise and strong business insight, backed by a track record of delivery in high-performance IT environments,” says Dumo Mbethe, CEO of Momentum Corporate.

“As we continue to execute on our 2027 impact strategy, his leadership will be central to building the systems, tools and capabilities we need to serve our clients more effectively and to deliver on our purpose.”

IT executive Mailula’s career spans IT consulting, financial services, banking and telecoms, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The incoming CDIO joins the financial services firm from MTN, where he is currently GM of technology operations across the consumer, digital and fintech portfolios.

He previously held the position of executive for digital transformation at Telkom, with a focus on platform modernisation and strategic technology enablement.