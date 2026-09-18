Momentum’s software assets climb to R239m

Momentum Insure held the largest software asset base at R171 million. (Image supplied by Momentum)

Momentum Group’s computer software assets increased to R239 million in the year ended 30 June, from R225 million a year earlier, driven largely by continued investment in insurance technology.

The group’s results booklet shows Momentum Insure held the largest software asset base at R171 million, up from R157 million in 2025.

The R14 million increase included continued development of the Premia line-of-business system, as well as the R28 million acquisition of a technology asset from Ctrl Technologies.

According to the company, the acquired technology asset is expected to be fully amortised by 2031. Momentum Insure used an 11% risk -adjusted discount rate for impairment testing, compared with 13% in the previous year, and a 6% growth rate. No impairment was required.

Guardrisk’s computer software assets increased to R44 million, from R30 million, covering its core policy administration, general ledger, reporting and other business systems. These assets are expected to be fully amortised by 2028, the firm notes.

Momentum Health, meanwhile, reported R13 million in computer software assets, down from R20 million in 2025. The software relates to its wellness and rewards platform, and is expected to be fully amortised by 2028.

A further R11 million in software, compared with R18 million a year earlier, is used across various group segments for trade capture, treasury and risk-management reporting. This software is also expected to be fully amortised by 2028.

Across the disclosed software assets, no impairment was required in the 2026 financial year.

Meanwhile, the company delivered record results for the year, with normalised headline earnings increasing by 13% to R7.06 billion and operating profit rising by 9% to R5.97 billion.

Jeanette Marais, Momentum Group CEO, says earnings exceeded the R7 billion Impact strategy ambition one year earlier than originally planned.

“It’s also very positive that we’ve seen stronger operational performance across most business units, while market impacts played less of a role in the current year’s profitability,” she says.

“This indicates that the actual quality of earnings improved. It’s worth noting that not only is every single business profitable, but also that five of our businesses each delivered earnings of more than R1 billion for the year.

Jeanette Marais, Momentum Group CEO. (Image supplied by Momentum)

Marais adds that another noteworthy milestone is that the company’s strategic partnership in India contributed positively to earnings for the first time, improving this segment’s earnings from a R67 million loss in the previous year, to a R22 million profit this year.

“We foresee exponential growth in this health insurance business in the coming years,” she notes.

Risto Ketola, group finance director, notes the strong operational performance across business units drove a return on equity of 21.7%.

“The group’s new business sales increased by 18% to R93.8 billion, with strong contributions across most units: Momentum Africa grew sales by 45% to R5.2 billion, Momentum Corporate by 38% to R16.2 billion, Momentum Investments by 16% to R57.4 billion, and Momentum Retail by 8% to R9.4 billion, while Metropolitan Life reported a 14% decrease to R5.6 billion.”