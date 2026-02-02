Momentum builds on SA’s single digital entry point MyMzansi

SA’s unified digital government citizen services platform will initially be enabled for targeted test groups.

Public access to government services platform MyMzansi is set to kick-start in March, focusing on high-impact service use cases.

This is based on the quarterly progress report on Operation Vulindlela phase two, released by National Treasury on Friday, zeroing on the third quarter of the 2025/2026 fiscal year.

Operation Vulindlela is a joint initiative of the Presidency and National Treasury aimed at driving the implementation of structural reforms to support more rapid and inclusive economic growth.

The progress report sets out key milestones achieved between October and December 2025 across seven reform focus areas, with the digital public infrastructure reform pillar indicating “progress is on track”.

As a result, the next steps now include enabling the public to access the MyMzansi citizen services platform, albeit for targeted test groups.

Deputy finance minister Dr David Masondo said digital reform continues to improve access to government services and modernise payment systems, supporting a more efficient and responsive state.

“As we reflect on Q3 2025/26, we should remain cognisant of the fact that the economy cannot afford pauses or reversals in the reform programme. Structural reforms require consistency, collaboration and a commitment to sustained execution,” he said.

“Whether we are dealing with energy, water, logistics, visas, digital infrastructure, spatial inequality or the efficiency of the state, every step forward strengthens the foundation on which growth and investment depend.”

MyMzansi is part of government’s national digital transformation roadmap that was unveiled in May, with the aim to modernise how public services are delivered and accessed.

The platform is designed to be a single digital entry point for accessing government services.

Once fully operational, it will be in the form of a zero-rated mobile or web app that will enable remote access to government services. These include renewing licences, and accessing health, social and home affairs services, among others.

Treasury’s update about the platform follows a showcase of a working prototype in November by communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi. The prototype was a demonstration of a full digital driver’s licence renewal, integrated with NaTIS.

Critical improvements

The digital public infrastructure leg forms part of the seven priority structural reforms identified by government, to reform the public service and build a capable state.

Its objective is to harness digital tools to improve government efficiency, enable inclusion and support economic transformation, according to Treasury.

During last year’s State of the Nation Address, president Cyril Ramaphosa announced government was looking to put technology at the heart of government services.

Ramaphosa promised investment in digital public infrastructure, saying at the heart of the transformation would be the implementation of a digital identity system, among others.

Since then, the digital-adjunct departments have presented their innovation efforts, including introducing the MzansiXchange pilot project in October, and commenced engagements with the South African Social Security Agency to link government payments to verified accounts and store-of-value wallets.

The data exchange pilot is among the pillars that aim to support the MyMzansi initiative, which will provide a single digital entry point for accessing government services. It will connect digital identity, payments and services.

According to Treasury, SA has established itself as one of the leaders in the global south for building practical, open and inclusive digital public infrastructure, focusing on delivery models that are secure, interoperable and safeguard citizen rights.

As a result, work has commenced on a national digital government standards framework, which will serve as the foundation for how government systems are designed, built and connected.

In addition, implementation of the payments ecosystem modernisation programme has progressed, with design validation underway for the government-to-person payments orchestration layer and beneficiary-preference mapping tool to enable seamless payment between government and citizens.