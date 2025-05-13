Government promises ‘people-centred’ digital roadmap

Communications minister Solly Malatsi. (Image source: Department of Communications and Digital Technologies)

The communications and digital technologies ministry, which leads SA’s ICT policy-making and development of the digital economy, has presented a digital transformation roadmap aimed at more coordinated innovation efforts.

This is according to communications minister Solly Malatsi, speaking at the official launch event held yesterday in Midrand.

The roadmap is a collaborative effort by the Presidency, the communications department and National Treasury. Furthermore, digital transformation is one of the three new reform areas to be implemented under phase two of Operation Vulindlela.

During his speech, Malatsi said the country’s digital transformation has been uncoordinated, falling short of achieving the scope and urgency needed to benefit all South Africans.

As a result, the roadmap aims to provide a shift from a fragmented past towards a unified, people-centred and whole-of-government approach, he stated.

“The roadmap is not just a plan to use technology to improve the way we do things; it is a transformative vision to entirely reform the way citizens can interact with government.”

The roadmap launch comes amidtouted plans to put technology at the heart of government services through investment in digital public infrastructure.

Malatsi explained there are four catalytic initiatives in the roadmap that will be prioritised.

The first is a digital identity system that will allow South Africans to verify themselves and access services remotely. President Cyril Ramaphosa previously mentioned the identity system during his February State of the Nation Address, saying it forms part of measures to transform the relationship between citizens and government.

Secondly, a data exchange framework will look to eradicate the silo effect in government, and allow efficiency and coordination in how the state operates, he said.

The other areas include a digital payments system and a single, zero-rated digital services platform where citizens can access all government services and information.

“Collectively, these initiatives will help us get closer to achieving our vision of an inclusive, secure and people-centred digital government,” the minister said.

At the heart of the roadmap is the Government of National Unity’s quest to ensure citizens’ digital experience with government services is convenient, cost-effective, reliable and user-friendly, according to Malatsi.

“The roadmap is designed to reduce inequality in access to services, and to address the barriers to opportunity that come with that inequality. It is about reducing the hidden tax on the poor.

“At a time when connectivity has become such a central part of our lives, the ease of dealing with government must be the same across our country.”

To ensure all government departments work towards the same goal, the president has also appointed an inter-ministerial committee (IMC) that will be chaired by Malatsi.

“The work of the IMC will be supported through an inter-departmental working group that will be responsible for ensuring integration across all government departments.

“With our collective commitment to agility, collaboration, innovation, resilience and sustainability, we will use all the tools at our disposal to ensure success within our target timelines.”