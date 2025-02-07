Government eyes ‘at a touch’ public services

President last night delivered the 2025 SONA at Cape Town City Hall.

South Africa is looking to put technology at the heart of government services, starting with the implementation of a digital identity system.

This, as part of government’s work to reform the public service and build a capable state, said president Cyril Ramaphosa last night.

Ramaphosa delivered the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of the seventh term of Parliament, amid high expectations from ICT pundits and political officials.

Painting a grim picture of the state of global affairs, Ramaphosa said the world is witnessing intensifying competition over trade, technology and influence in global institutions.

The president told the nation that there are global fundamental shifts under way that affect every aspect of human life, from the growing impact of climate change, to rapid advances in artificial intelligence, geopolitical tensions and violent conflicts.

Zoning-in on the future the Government of National Unity wants to build, Ramaphosa said this entails harnessing technology to transform the way government works.

“We will invest in digital public infrastructure to give South Africans access to government services anytime, anywhere, through a relaunched gov.za platform.

“At the heart of this transformation will be the implementation of a digital identity system.

“These measures will transform the relationship between citizens and government, and create one government that is accessible to every person at a touch.”

On building a thriving economy that benefits all, he noted plans to create a virtuous cycle of investment, growth and jobs, lifting economic growth to above 3%.

Added to government’s reform agenda is continuing to enhance the visa system, he stated, to make it easier for skilled people to invest in the country and to grow tourism.

As a result, SA will this year launch an electronic travel authorisation system, to enable a secure, fully digital visa application process, revealed the president.

“This system will use artificial intelligence and automation to reduce the scope for corruption and enable rapid turnaround times for tourist visas.

“We have cleared over 90% of the backlog of more than 300 000 visa applications. These changes send a strong message that South Africa is open for business and tourism.”



