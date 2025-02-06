SONA 2025 loaded with ICT expectations

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the 2025 State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall tonight.

As president Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA) this evening, there’s optimism from industry and political pundits that ICT will be high on the agenda.

This, as issues such as the country’s much-delayed broadcasting digital migration (BDM), ICT policy overhaul, digital inclusion, skills development, and Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service grab headlines.

SONA is a joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament – the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces – convened by the president, in accordance with the Constitution. This evening will see the first SONA of the seventh term of Parliament.

While Ramaphosa started on a high tech note in his first SONAs − with the smart city dream and plans to issue tablet devices to learners – his attention to the ICT sector has since been of varying degrees.

However, 2025 holds a lot of optimism, with some pundits saying the president will address ICT during his SONA, even if “superficially”.

More than lip service

Thecla Mbongue, research manager for Middle East and Africa at Omdia, says the president will “definitely” mention ICT tonight.

“The ICT sector is a pillar of the digital economy and by extension, a pillar of the economy,” she states. “Telecoms networks enable faster connectivity and increasingly sophisticated digital services. ICT improves efficiency in all the sectors of the economy.”

Similarly, Mark Walker, IDC VP for data and analytics, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, and MD of IDC SA, believes the recent comments by US president Donald Trump and matters related to regulation and Starlink will prompt Ramaphosa to address ICT.

“He has a tight line to walk so as not to place other US programmes such as AGOA and other BRICS investment in jeopardy.”

Christopher Geerdts, MD of BMIT, hopes the president will acknowledge the importance of digital transformation to allow SA to enjoy the benefits of a digital economy and remain competitive globally.

“In digitally-advanced economies, governments are executing on policies and regulations to usher in an age of pervasive, affordable, reliable broadband, with a high degree of utilisation by citizens and advanced digital transformation with regards to public service delivery and key verticals (such as health and education).”

Hloni Mokenela, MD of Africa Analysis SA, says post-2020, ICT has not consistently been a focal point in SONAs.

Even though there have been mentions of digital transformation and infrastructure development, detailed discussions, or new initiatives specific to the ICT sector, have been limited, he notes.

“Given the failure to follow through on SONA 2020 and that in past SONAs ICT has not always been given a central role, we will likely see the president be more reluctant to commit to defined ICT objectives. If ICT is mentioned, it might be framed within digital inclusion, job creation and investment attraction, rather than a standalone priority.”

S'bongiseni Vilakazi, Democratic Alliance MP and communications portfolio committee member, wants the president to acknowledge and address the “failure by previous ministers to amend archaic ICT legislation and policies”.

The Electronic Communications Act (ECA) was last amended in 2005 and is inadequate to address modern developments, according to Vilakazi.

S'bongiseni Vilakazi, DA MP and communications portfolio committee member.

“The previous administration also failed to process the SABC Bill timeously; hence, we find ourselves with a Bill that has become outdated and does not address the pressing needs of the SABC, such as a funding model.”

The DA MP would also like to hear about fast-tracking the sale of spectrum, to boost revenue for the fiscus and facilitate reduction in cost to communicate, especially for marginalised communities.

He notes that minister Solly Malatsi inherited a department that missed critical deadlines, such as for the BDM. The DA’s Malatsi was appointed communications minister in June, under the Government of National Unity.

“So far, as the DA, we are happy with the direction he is taking to make the department more service delivery oriented. He has engaged key stakeholders in the sector and they have shown support,” states Vilakazi.

Khusela Sangoni-Diko, ANC MP and chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, says the committee hopes the president uses the SONA to clearly and unambiguously position digital technologies as a critical economic enabler at the heart of his drive for inclusive economic growth and job creation.

As a result, it would be encouraging to hear the president provide concrete updates on the implementation of the Digital Economy Master Plan, with a focus on its impact on SMMEs, transformation and job creation, she states.

Addressing government’s stance on AI and emerging technologies, the implementation of the Presidential Commission on 4IR recommendations, progress on spectrum licensing and digital migration, efforts to bridge the digital divide, as well as localising and fostering innovation in technology to reduce reliance on foreign supply chains amid geopolitical uncertainties should also be on the agenda.

Managing expectations

Mbongue emphasises that ICT service providers would like to hear about actions improving their operating environment.

“Improvement is needed in many fields, such as regulation (telecoms spectrum issuance), M&A approvals, infrastructure (power supply) or taxation. Such parameters are crucial for a better market environment and to make the sector attractive to potential new investors.”

According to Walker, the ICT sector would also like clarity on where SA stands from a regulatory perspective and to understand what can be done to balance political objectives with commercial and economic realities.

“SA needs to update its regulatory stance for the ICT sector overall, especially given the growing impact and influence of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things. The country is falling behind other African countries as an ICT investment destination due to an unnecessarily complicated regulatory environment and limited commercial incentives.”

Geerdts points out the ICT sector would like clarity from the SONA on policy and regulation, overcoming the digital divide, and the public broadcaster.

It will be a bonus if the president announces the scrapping of import duties on smartphones, but that may be on the agenda for the budget speech, he notes.

“We hope the president will acknowledge we need to get ahead of the curve in promoting and regulating emerging technologies. This includes expediting the finalisation of the National AI Policy Framework – this is one of many prerequisites for advancing these technologies and ensuring appropriate guardrails are in place.

“We hope he will announce steps to create a more investor-friendly framework to encourage investment, especially in digital infrastructure, while balancing transformation objectives and ensuring the playing fields are level between local and international players,” comments Geerdts.

“We hope he will take this further and announce a multi-sectoral consultative process to develop pan-sectoral policy, which acknowledges the wide-reaching impact that emerging technologies have, well beyond the ICT sector.

“We hope the president can outline clear steps to purge the industry of the so-called ‘construction mafia’ that are inhibiting deployment in areas where infrastructure is most needed.

“The ICT sector is the one sector which can generate employment in the short- and long-term, and we hope the president will acknowledge that and show how employment opportunities will be realised and, wider than that, how government plans to ramp-up the development of ICT skills, both in the sector and across SA as a whole.”

Mokenela adds the industry is looking for clear regulatory direction, especially regarding Starlink; digital infrastructure expansion, with commitments on broadband rollout and bridging the urban-rural digital divide; 4IR and AI integration; tangible steps toward making SA a regional tech hub; and further high-demand spectrum to be allocated by ICASA this calendar year.

Khusela Sangoni-Diko, chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies.

Sangoni-Diko also emphasises that industry is looking for policy certainty and regulatory clarity, particularly on outstanding issues affecting telecoms, broadcasting and digital services.

“There is a need for finality on the review of the ECA, including the equity provisions in the licensing regime, as well as a stronger commitment to public-private partnerships that drive ICT infrastructure investment and foster industry collaboration.”

Enhanced enterprise and supplier development opportunities for SMMEs within the ICT value chain, particularly through SITA and other public entities, should also be on the agenda, she says.

Clear updates on government’s digital transformation strategy, specifically how departments are leveraging technology to enhance service delivery and improve efficiency, would also be appreciated.

“[There needs to be] a more coordinated and strategic investment in digital skills development and literacy, ensuring South Africans are equipped for the evolving digital economy and the future of work,” according to Sangoni-Diko.