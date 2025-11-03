‘Reimagined’ gov.za website in the works

The state expects to launch the gov.za alpha site this month.

The state will this month launch the gov.za alpha site, followed by the migration of departmental websites and the implementation of zero-rating.

This was revealed during National Treasury’s progress report on the status of Operation Vulindlela phase two, for the second quarter of the 2025/2026 fiscal year.

Operation Vulindlela is a joint initiative of the Presidency and Treasury aimed at driving the implementation of structural reforms to support more rapid and inclusive economic growth.

Says Treasury: “Development of the reimagined gov.za website and content-management system is advanced. A cross-departmental task team is finalising the information architecture and design systems, and the alpha version remains on track for launch in November 2025.”

The digital public infrastructure leg forms part of the seven priority structural reforms identified by government, toreform the public service and build a capable state.

Its objective is to harness digital tools to improve government efficiency, enable inclusion and support economic transformation, according to Treasury.

Earlier this year, president Cyril Ramaphosa took to the podium at the Cape Town City Hall and announced government was looking to put technology at the heart of its services.

Ramaphosa promised investment in digital public infrastructure “to give South Africans access to government services anytime, anywhere, through a relaunched gov.za platform”.

At the heart of the transformation, said the president, would be the implementation of a digital identity system.

Since then, the digital-adjacent departments have presented theirinnovation efforts, starting with the digital transformation roadmap presented by the communications department in May, and Treasury introducing the MzansiXchange pilot project in September.

The data exchange pilot is among the pillars that aim to support the MyMzansi initiative, which will provide a single digital entry point for accessing government services. It will connect digital identity, payments and services.

Treasury notes SA has established itself as one of the leaders in the global south for building practical, open and inclusive digital public infrastructure, focusing on delivery models that are secure, interoperable and safeguard citizen rights.

As a result, work has commenced on a national digital government standards framework, which will serve as the foundation for how government systems are designed, built and connected.

“These standards are central to enabling interoperability across government, reducing duplication and ensuring new digital services built through the roadmap can be reused and scaled over time.

“The DSU [Digital Service Unit] has completed a working prototype of MyMzansi, demonstrating a full digital driver’s licence renewal journey integrated with NaTIS. This marks a key step towards a single, secure platform through which citizens will be able to access services.”

Treasury adds that implementation of the payments ecosystem modernisation programme has progressed, with design validation underway for the government-to-person payments orchestration layer and beneficiary-preference mapping tool to enable seamless payment between government and citizens.

Looking ahead, a pilot of the MyMzansi platform, with tiered profiles and authentication to enable remote access to government services, is expected to be launched in February 2026.

Furthermore, government is completing an institutional review of digital-delivery arrangements to clarify mandates, strengthen coordination, and ensure a coherent approach to government-wide implementation of digital services (March 2026).