More companies use WeBuyCars, RTMC registration system

The RTMC and WeBuyCars will continue to advance the online system and add new capabilities.

The online vehicle registration and notice of change of ownership (NCO) platform, developed by WeBuyCars in collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), has processed thousands of applications since inception.

In August 2023, the online vehicle marketplace partnered with the RTMC to introduce the online service for registering newly-purchased vehicles and transferring ownership.

It allows approved entities to access the National Traffic Information System directly, to manage multiple vehicle registrations with the traffic department, through one digital platform.

The service is for organisations, rather than individual members of the public.

According to a statement, since inception, the system has significantly reduced turnaround times, and improved service delivery for financial institutions, insurers, licensing service centres and motor dealerships, which use it to facilitate bulk motor vehicle registrations.

Sean Sevell, head of admin and risk at WeBuyCars, comments: “From our initial testing phase in September 2023, to the rollout in January 2024, we have witnessed a substantial increase in the use of the online system. Registrations surged from an initial 163 vehicles in January, to 7 051 by August 2024.

“Additionally, the online release of titles [notice of change registrations] grew from 245 to 10 418 over the same period.”

The system enables approved entities to register vehicles and release titles online, eliminating the need for physical visits to registering authorities, or licensing service centres, says WeBuyCars.

Simon Zwane, spokesperson for the RTMC, says: “The partnership between WeBuyCars and RTMC represents a notable breakthrough in vehicle registration and change of ownership processes.

“The RTMC is appreciative of WeBuyCars for their willingness to be pioneers in this initiative, which has enabled us to develop an efficient system. The insights gained from this collaboration has facilitated the adoption of the system by others in the automotive and financial industries.”

RTMC and WeBuyCars say they will continue to work together to further advance the system and add new capabilities in future.

“The new system has witnessed a significant reduction in customer complaints regarding delays with vehicle registrations. Such delays are inherent to traditional walk-in registering authorities and licensing service centres due to the sheer volumes of vehicle registrations and other services that they must process daily,” adds Sevell.