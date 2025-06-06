More motorists opt for online vehicle licence renewal

RTMC’s online system assists motorists to avoid long queues at vehicle licensing centres.

Online vehicle licence renewals have gained traction among motorists, with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) recording four million applications via its online system, to date.

RTMC introduced the online-based platform in 2022, allowingmotorists to register, renew and pay for licence services, including disc renewals.

“The increase in online activity since its introduction in February 2022 is a testament of public approval in our innovative initiative aimed at bringing convenience when renewing licence discs and assisting motorists to avoid long queues at vehicle licensing centres,” says RTMC.

Despite encountering teething problems, the digital service has since proven to be resilient, time-saving and seamless, according to RTMC.

Through the system, RTMC is also able to assist fleet owners who wish to renew vehicle licences in bulk, with delivery within three to five days.

To access the service, vehicle owners must create a profile on online.natis.gov.za, select whether they are registering as an individual or business, enter their personal details (name, surname, ID number and contact details), enter their vehicle number plate, submit the application and finish registering, states RTMC.

“After registration you will be entitled to receive e-mail and SMS reminders when the renewals of your vehicle licence become due. The e-mail reminder will contain a renewal form, which you can use to fill in and renew online without hassle.”

The service is also available through participating banks, including First National Bank, Capitec and Nedbank.