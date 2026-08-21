More time for public input on EC Amendment Bill

Khusela Sangoni-Diko, chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

Parliament’s oversight body on communications has extended the deadline for written submissions on the Electronic Communications Amendment Bill, giving the public another month to make their views known.

In a statement, the portfolio committee says the new deadline for written submissions is 4pm on 21 September. The deadline for written submissions had been scheduled for today at 4pm.

The committee encourages all interested parties, including members of the public, industry bodies, civil society organisations and other stakeholders, “to use the additional period to participate meaningfully in the parliamentary process and contribute their views on the proposed changes to the electronic communications regulatory framework”.

Communications minister Solly Malatsi tabled the Amendment Bill in Parliament in April.

The Bill aims to amend the 2005 Electronic Communications Act, to strengthen the regulatory framework governing the electronic communications sector.

It deals with several critical issues, such as spectrum trading and sharing, roaming, mobile virtual network operators , passive infrastructure, wholesale pricing rules and standards, access to facilities, and competition.

Additionally, the Bill seeks to enable the minister responsible for local government to make a national standard bylaw on the rapid deployment of electronic communications networks and facilities.

Written submissions and enquiries should be sent to committee secretary Thembinkosi Ngoma via e-mail at tngoma@parliament.gov.za.

Stakeholders making written submissions are also requested to indicate whether they wish to make an oral presentation to the committee.

To access the Bill, click here.