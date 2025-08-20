Motheo Taukobong, son of Telkom CEO, passes away

Telkom group CEO Serame Taukobong.

Motheo Taukobong, the son of Telkom group chief executive officer, Serame Taukobong and wife Tsabeng, has passed away.

“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Motheo Taukobong, aged 25, beloved son of Mr Serame Taukobong and Ms Tsabeng Taukobong,” says the family in a statement.

“Motheo was dearly loved, and his loss has left an immeasurable void in the lives of all who knew him. The family is currently grieving this devastating loss in private and kindly requests space and compassion during this time. No public statements will be made at this stage,” it adds.

Following the news, the chairperson of the portfolio committee on communications and digital technologies, Khusela Sangoni Diko, expressed her deep sorrow at the passing of Motheo.

On behalf of the committee, Diko extended heartfelt condolences to the Taukobong family during this time of profound loss.

“We mourn with Mr and Ms Taukobong and their family as they navigate this painful chapter. The loss of a child is an indescribable tragedy, and we hold them close in our thoughts and prayers. May they find comfort in the love and support that surrounds them and may Motheo’s soul rest in eternal peace,” she says.