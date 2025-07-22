Telkom unveils fresh new look

Telkom refreshes its brand identity, signalling a renewed focus on digital transformation and customer experience.

Telkom debuted its new visual identity, including a new logo, yesterday. According to SA’s third-biggest mobile operator, the transformation reflects a deeper shift within the business, one that is not only about how the brand looks, but how it thinks, feels and shows up for its people and customers.

Telkom said the visual refresh signals a renewed commitment to agility, clarity and inclusivity in a fast-evolving digital world.

“This is more than a cosmetic change. Our new identity is a symbol of the internal transformation already under way at Telkom. It’s about bringing more colour, humanity and vibrancy into everything we do while staying rooted in our purpose to make the future possible for all,” said Gugu Mthembu, CMO at Telkom.

The telco said the refreshed identity represents a company ready to lead with courage, creativity and connection.

“We are creating space for new ideas, new voices and new ways of thinking,” added Mthembu. “This identity reflects our belief that we can be both bold and grounded, digital and deeply human. We want South Africans to feel seen, heard and included every time they interact with Telkom.”

Building on its Q3 momentum, Telkom has introduced a brand refresh after reporting 24 million mobile subscribers – up 21.6%, and a 17.3% increase in mobile data subscribers.

Gugu Mthembu, CMO at Telkom.

During the period, Telkom Group revenue increased 0.9% year on year to R10.9 billion, driven by strong demand for data-led services.

The firm noted that mobile service revenue grew 9.6% to R5.4 billion – outperforming the broader South African mobile market – while fixed data and IT service revenue increased by 4.7% and 3.2%, respectively. Year-to-date revenue reached R32.3 billion, up 1.6%.

The South African telecommunications market is experiencing growth, with the ReportLinker linking the growth to emerging technologies, strategic investments and evolving consumer preferences.

According to ReportLinker, Telkom's entry into the mobile virtual network operator market, alongside its partnerships in AI and IOT, highlights the diversification of services to capture a broader market segment.

Lunga Siyo, CEO of Telkom Consumer, revealed to ITWeb that artificial intelligence (AI) will be a key tool in the company's battle against rivals Vodacom and MTN.

Siyo said backed by the power of AI and data-driven insights to boost mobile service revenue, personalise offers and grow its subscriber base across SA, Telkom will mount a serious challenge to the dominance of its rivals.

He emphasised that AI has been at the centre of driving mobile service revenue and subscribers in the past financial year.

“We’ve taken great pains in really understanding how customers behave by creating an AI-powered insight capability within the business that watches customer behaviour. Once customers experience our network, we then deploy what we call the ‘Mo’Nice’ proposition, where we give them affordable propositions at price points that they like.”