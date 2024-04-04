Mothibi Ramusi named ICASA chairperson

Mothibi Ramusi has been appointed chairperson of ICASA.

Communications minister Mondli Gungubele has appointed Mothibi Ramusi as chairperson of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) Council.

In a Government Gazette, the minister states the new chairperson is appointed for a five-year period, with effect from the date of his availability.

Ramusi’s appointment follows his short-listing last year, with Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communication and Digital Technologies recommending two candidates for appointment to the council.

ICASA’s last permanent chairperson was Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng, who left the regulator in June 2022.

Since then, the role has been occupied in an acting capacity, with councillors Dr Charley Lewis, Yolisa Kedama, and more recently Dikeledi Catherine Mushi heading up the council.

Ramusi joins other councillors Lewis, Mushi, Kedama, Peter Zimri, Ntombiza Patience Sithole, Nompucuko Nontombana, advocate Luthando Simphiwe Mkumatela and Thabisa Faye.

Independent authority ICASA regulates SA’s telecoms, postal and broadcast industry. Its council is defined as its highest decision-making body, consisting of eight members and a chairperson.

Persons appointed to serve on the council are selected on the principles of transparency, openness and accountability, commitment to fairness and freedom of expression, according to ICASA.

Ramusi is CIO of the National Lotteries Commission, a role he has occupied since May 2014. Prior to this, he was executive head of regulatory affairs at Cell C, from January 2011 to April 2014.

He was also special technical adviser to the minister of communications, from 2009 to 2010. His other roles include CEO of SMMT Online and divisional manager at Saab Grintek Technologies.

Ramusi also serves as co-chairperson of the Public Sector ICT Forum, which is a platform that provides public sector ICT decision-makers the opportunity to detail how they are digitally reinventing their organisations in order to stay ahead of digital transformation.