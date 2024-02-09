Subscribe
Motorola, Google Cloud in security tech pact

By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 09 Feb 2024
Motorola looks to advance its public safety and enterprise security technologies.
Motorola Solutions and Google Cloud have announced a strategic, multi-year agreement that aims to accelerate innovating across Motorola’s public safety and enterprise security technologies.

According to a statement, “with Google Cloud’s infrastructure, Motorola Solutions will prioritise the advancement of assistive intelligence”. This includes highly accurate and reliable video content delivery, mapping and AI capabilities, to help address real-world safety challenges.”

Motorola Solutions will deploy new capabilities across its cloud security portfolio, including Avigilon Alta, a cloud-native video suite for enhanced enterprise security.

Mahesh Saptharishi, executive VP and chief technology officer of Motorola Solutions, says real-time visibility and awareness are crucial for public safety and enterprise security, enabling better protection for schools, identifying unusual activity in businesses, and securing large-scale events.

“This collaboration will leverage the power of sensors, data, and AI to help make safety and security more accessible and actionable,” he says.

