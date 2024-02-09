Motorola, Google Cloud in security tech pact

Motorola looks to advance its public safety and enterprise security technologies.

Motorola Solutions and Google Cloud have announced a strategic, multi-year agreement that aims to accelerate innovating across Motorola’s public safety and enterprise security technologies.

According to a statement, “with Google Cloud’s infrastructure, Motorola Solutions will prioritise the advancement of assistive intelligence”. This includes highly accurate and reliable video content delivery, mapping and AI capabilities, to help address real-world safety challenges.”

Motorola Solutions will deploy new capabilities across its cloud security portfolio, including Avigilon Alta, a cloud-native video suite for enhanced enterprise security.

Mahesh Saptharishi, executive VP and chief technology officer of Motorola Solutions, says real-time visibility and awareness are crucial for public safety and enterprise security, enabling better protection for schools, identifying unusual activity in businesses, and securing large-scale events.

“This collaboration will leverage the power of sensors, data, and AI to help make safety and security more accessible and actionable,” he says.

