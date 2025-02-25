Motorola Solutions buys Cape Town born start-up RapidDeploy

An example of RapidDeploy technology solutions.

Cape Town-based start-up RapidDeploy, a cloud-native public safety solutions company and part of the HAVAIC Fund 2 and Fund 3 portfolio, has been acquired by US-listed tech giant Motorola Solutions in what has been described as a "landmark deal" by its investor, HAVAIC. Although terms of the deal have not been disclosed, HAVAIC considers it one of the largest tech exits in South African history.

Founded in Cape Town and now headquartered in Austin, Texas, RapidDeploy provides NextGen 911 solutions that enhance emergency response systems. Its platform supports first responders and public safety agencies by streamlining communication and dispatch processes.

HAVAIC hailed the acquisition as a reflection of the rapid growth of Africa’s venture capital (VC) sector. The firm pointed to the deal as a significant milestone in the evolving success of its portfolio companies.

“RapidDeploy’s cloud-native platform enables real-time, precise location tracking with Radius Mapping, facilitating faster and more effective dispatch of emergency resources,” HAVAIC said in a statement. “Additionally, the company’s mobile app, Lightning, allows first responders direct access to critical 911 data on their mobile devices, while its Eclipse Analytics tool helps measure call response times and optimise staffing based on call volumes.”

Mahesh Saptharishi, executive VP and CTO of Motorola Solutions, emphasised the importance of RapidDeploy’s technology in emergency situations: "In any crisis, whether it’s a vehicle accident, medical emergency or active shooter, every second counts. RapidDeploy’s technology helps first responders access crucial information more quickly, improving response times and ultimately saving lives."

The acquisition is expected to bolster Motorola Solutions' offerings by integrating RapidDeploy’s solutions into its VESTA 911 call handling software and AI-powered VESTA NXT platform, enhancing the efficiency of telecommunicators during emergencies.

RapidDeploy’s technology currently supports over 1 600 public safety answering points across 24 states in the US.

"Joining Motorola Solutions is an honour, and together, we will continue to innovate in the 911 technology space," said Steve Raucher, CEO and co-founder of RapidDeploy. "Our goal is to make NG911 smarter, more unified and seamlessly integrated to empower first responders and save more lives."

HAVAIC praised RapidDeploy’s journey from its origins in Cape Town to becoming a global leader in emergency response technology, adding that a significant portion of RapidDeploy’s technical team would continue to operate from Cape Town, ensuring ongoing job creation and economic growth in South Africa.