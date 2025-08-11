Motorola Solutions completes acquisition of Silvus Technologies Holdings

Motorola Solutions headquarters. (Image: Supplied)

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) has completed its acquisition of Silvus Technologies Holdings (“Silvus”), a global leader in mission-critical mobile ad-hoc networks (MANET), based in Los Angeles, California.

Silvus’ MANET technology is designed to support frontline operations in the most challenging and contested environments, enabling highly secure data, video and voice communications without the need for fixed infrastructure. Their devices mesh together to establish large, scalable and self-healing networks that adapt to continuous mobility. These robust mobile networks connect people, devices and other nodes over distance and at scale, and seamlessly support bandwidth-intensive technologies like video, sensors and drones.

Silvus StreamCaster 4200 Enhanced Plus.

“Silvus’ advanced solutions for drone and unmanned systems are trusted in the world's most demanding defence environments, and offer vital applications for border security and public safety,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. “Their capabilities are an excellent complement to our land mobile radio and video technologies, and we look forward to bringing them to more customers around the world.”

Autonomous technologies, including drones, vehicles and robots, are increasingly deployed to safely provide a greater distance between soldiers and potential threats. Silvus’ technology allows human operators to securely control these systems with extremely low latency, helping to save lives while informing better tactical decisions.

StreamCaster 4200 camo.

Silvus’ wide range of customers spans defence agencies, autonomous systems manufacturers, the intelligence community, law enforcement and enterprises globally. Motorola Solutions plans to extend Silvus’ reach through its global scale and long-standing relationships with government and public safety customers around the world.

“Working with Babak [Daneshrad] and the Silvus team, we’ve seen firsthand how their expertise has created truly disruptive communications technology,” said Erik Fagan, Partner and Head of Industrial Technology, TJC. “They’ve built an exceptional company serving a critical need, and we are excited to watch their next successful chapter unfold with Motorola Solutions as a global leader in safety and security.”

Silvus UAV Operations StreamCaster 4200 Enhanced Plus Auerion GCS.

“We have always respected Motorola Solutions’ leadership,” said Babak Daneshrad, PhD, CEO, Silvus Technologies. “At our core, both our companies are driven by innovation that makes the world safer. Bringing our advanced engineering teams together amplifies our ability to build more powerful solutions to serve more customers globally. I am incredibly optimistic about the future we have with Motorola Solutions.”

Silvus Tactical Dismounted Operations SC4200EP Quantum Systems Drone Overhead.

More information about the acquisition was shared during Motorola Solutions’ quarterly conference call with financial analysts at 4pm Central (5pm Eastern) on 7 August. The conference call was webcast live and a replay is available at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.

Download video and images from the media kit: https://motsol.ink/Silvus

Transaction terms

Under the terms of the purchase agreement, the consideration for the Silvus acquisition includes $4.4 billion in upfront consideration, comprising approximately $4.38 billion in cash (subject to customary adjustments) and approximately $20 million in restricted stock to certain employee equity holders. The terms of the purchase agreement also include the ability to earn earnout consideration of up to $600 million in the aggregate based on business performance over consecutive 12-month periods ending in 2027 and 2028.