Motorola Solutions completes acquisition of Theatro

Enhancing support for frontline workers.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced it has completed its acquisition of Theatro Labs (“Theatro”), maker of AI and voice-powered communication and digital workflow software for frontline workers, based in Richardson, Texas.

Theatro’s software as a service platform, purposefully designed for frontline workers, provides a suite of collaboration applications that deliver information in real-time to help improve their productivity and physical safety. The platform is a strong complement to Motorola Solutions’ existing enterprise security technologies and will further help enhance support for frontline workers who make up 60% of the addressable global workforce and represent tens of millions of employees in North America alone.

Theatro serves well-known US retailers across a broad range of merchant categories. Motorola Solutions expects to integrate Theatro’s complementary workflows into its wider portfolio of technologies, including body cameras, fixed video, panic buttons and radios, to provide new value-added services, including new security use cases, while expanding into industries such as hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing and education.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.