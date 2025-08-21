Motorola Solutions enhances reliability of Enea Operator’s power grid

Enea Operator.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced a contract to deploy a new TETRA land mobile radio communications network for one of Poland's leading energy suppliers, Enea Operator. The solution will provide reliable and secure voice and data communication between personnel, optimise power grid management and enhance service reliability for 2.5 million residents across northwestern Poland.

“The continuity of energy supply and services during a crisis depends on failsafe communication between field teams, dispatchers and management staff,” said Magdalena Kordys, vice-president of Finance, Enea Operator. “A communications network, independent of commercial networks, strengthens our operational resilience and streamlines collaboration with emergency services.”

Motorola Solutions MXP600.

The new TETRA network integrates a SCADA system to remotely monitor and control the grid infrastructure. A network of sensors across the grid will be able to relay critical data to the central monitoring system using the TETRA network as the data pipeline. If an issue or maintenance need is detected, personnel can immediately be notified via radio.

Motorola Solutions will deploy 130 TETRA base stations, modems and digital radios, as well as terminals for more than 1 000 technical vehicles, to support the operation of the integrated solution. Designed for resilience, the TETRA network can operate on an emergency power supply for up to 36 hours in the event of a mass failure or electrical network voltage loss.

"Enea Operator’s investment in modernising its operations will help safeguard the delivery of electricity to millions of Polish residents," said Axel Kukuk, vice-president, Sales Europe, Motorola Solutions. "With this contract, three of Poland's four national energy Distributor System Operators now trust Motorola Solutions' mission-critical communications solutions. We are proud to help support the delivery of this essential service to homes, businesses, schools and hospitals across the country."