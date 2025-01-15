Motorola Solutions focuses on new innovations in video, physical security at Intersec 2025

Motorola Solutions at Intersec 2025. (Image: Supplied)

At Intersec 2025, Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) is highlighting the crucial role its technologies continue to play in addressing the evolving safety and security needs of enterprises and public safety agencies of all sizes. From rugged, thermal long-range cameras that can detect anomalies up to 20 miles (30km) away, to intelligent sensors that detect real-time health and safety threats, the company continues to invest in and introduce new innovations in video and physical security.

“Our customers are hospitals, utilities, retailers, hospitality venues, police and border protection agencies, who are responsible for keeping people safe, securing their facilities and responding efficiently to threats,” said Pedro Simoes, corporate vice-president, Video Security and Access Control, Motorola Solutions. “We have continued to invest in new acquisitions and product integrations, always remaining focused on expanding our customers' capabilities to protect their people and operations.”

Motorola Solutions Silent Sentinel. (Image: Supplied)

Motorola Solutions is highlighting the expansion and advancement of its video and physical security portfolio at Intersec with the following solutions:

Motorola Solutions’ safety and security ecosystem, including on-premises and cloud-connected video and access control offerings and AI-powered command centre solutions, is on exhibit from 14-16 January at the Motorola Solutions Intersec booth, SA-C11, Dubai World Trade Center.