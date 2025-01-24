Mpilo Tech appoints deputy CEO, CTO

Mpilo Technologies has appointed Motsholane Sebola as deputy CEO and Sizwe Mabanga as CTO.

Mpilo Technologies, a technology solutions company based in South Africa, has announced the appointment of Motsholane Sebola as deputy chief executive officer and Sizwe Mabanga as chief technology officer (CTO).

The leadership changes were announced on the company’s 10th anniversary, with the aim of supporting Mpilo Technologies’ focus on digital transformation across Africa.

Sebola, who has been with the company for six years, steps into the role of deputy CEO after previously serving as its CTO.

He is credited with extensive experience in technology and strategic partnerships, making him a key figure in the company’s development.

Mabanga, the newly-appointed CTO, brings expertise in cloud computing, software engineering, and digital platforms to Mpilo Technologies, says the firm.

His work is expected to enhance the company’s technical capabilities and help maintain its competitive edge, it adds.

The appointments were confirmed by Denzil Fillis, CEO and founder of Mpilo Technologies.

Speaking on Sebola’s promotion, Fillis says: “Mo’s journey at Mpilo Technologies is a testament to his contributions to the company. He started with us as a fixed-term contractor, and his technical expertise, leadership, and vision for the African market have been central to our progress. I believe he will play a key role in advancing our goals as deputy CEO.”

Says Sebola: “I am honoured to be recognised for this position and look forward to working with the team to create impactful solutions for businesses across Africa.”

On Mabanga’s appointment, Fillis comments: “Sizwe’s technical expertise will be critical as we shape the future of Mpilo Technologies’ solutions to meet the growing needs of businesses in Africa.”

Mabanga’s experience includes work in multi-cloud environments, including AWS and Azure, as well as digital platforms such as Volt MX and Temenos Digital Banking.

According to the company, his role will focus on advancing the company’s technical framework to address the continent’s digital challenges.

Established in 2015, the company specialises in digital banking and app development.

Mpilo Technologies has also set a target of creating 10 000 jobs in the digital transformation sector by 2030.