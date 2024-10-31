MPs seek comment on shortlisted ICASA councillors

The shortlisted candidates will be interviewed to fill four vacancies on the ICASA council.

Members of Parliament have invited the public and interested parties to submit written comments on candidates vying to be councillors at the Independent Communications Authority of SA (ICASA).

This, after the shortlisting of 20 candidates to fill four vacancies on the ICASA council.

Four of the regulator’s councillors are due to leave as their four-year terms come to an end. The councillors are Dr Charles Lewis, Luthando Mkumatela, Peter Zimri and Yolisa Kedama.

Lewis and Mkumatela are looking to return to the council, as their names are among the shortlisted candidates for interviews.

The other candidates are former Broadband Infraco CEO Andrew Matseke, former SABC CEO Mzwamadoda Mxakwe, Dr Mandisa Khumalo, Dr Thsifhiwa Maumela, Dick Sono, Cassandra Gabriel, Demetrios Martinis, Mathibela Selepe, Dr Neil John Croft, Jean-Pierre Murray-Kline, professor Ndivhoniswani Tshidzumba, Thabiso Thukani, professor Mpho Primus, Karabo Mohale, Melusi Mthethwa, Mariza Jurgens, Zintle Dyantyi-Zwakala and Lydia Tsebe.

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, the legislative oversight body, says Section 5(1A)(a) of the ICASA Act stipulates the National Assembly must submit to the minister a list of suitable candidates at least one-and-a-half times the number of councillors to be appointed.

Independent authority ICASA regulates SA’s telecoms, postal and broadcast industry. Its council is defined as its highest decision-making body, consisting of eight members and a chairperson.

Persons appointed to serve on the council are selected on the principles of transparency, openness and accountability, commitment to fairness and freedom of expression, according to ICASA.

The written comments are open for two weeks from 30 October, and interviews will be scheduled thereafter.

Written comments should be forwarded to committee secretary Thembinkosi Ngoma via tngoma@parliament.gov.za.