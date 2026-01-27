Mpumalanga education denies e-learning tender irregularities

Everything is above board with the procurement of e-learning devices, says the Mpumalanga Department Education.

The Mpumalanga Department of Education has denied allegations of wastage and irregular procurement of learner tablets to the tune of nearly R800 million.

This follows a City Press report (paywall) that claims the department spent R200 million on “faulty” tablets, while a further R600 million follow-up tender faces claims of “predetermined outcomes and manipulation”.

The publication lists logistics firm Bongani Rainmaker Limited (BRL) as the project manager and head of procurement for the tender.

In a statement, the provincial department says the Ubuhlebuzile E-Learning Programme was introduced in 2022 as a phased-intervention to enhance teaching and learning throughout the province.

As a result, it procured 64 000 tablets for grade 12 learners under a three-year contract valued at R224 million in 2022. These came with a three-year warranty.

The procurement was conducted through a State IT Agency contract, with BRL appointed as the supplier, “in full compliance with applicable government procurement prescripts”, it notes.

It says: “In 2025, the department replaced the 2022 devices with 60 000 Packard Bell tablets valued at R232 million, inclusive of a three-year warranty.

“These tablets were successfully distributed to grade 12 learners in quintile one to three schools in 2025, and the department is not aware of any verified reports of non-functionality.”

Additionally, the department says the allegation that the Packard Bell tablets constitute wastage is “false and misplaced”.

“As part of the department’s e-learning strategy, the 2025 grade 12 tablets have been retrieved, formatted and reloaded with updated content,” it states. “These devices will be re-issued to the 2026 grade 12 cohort, ensuring cost-efficiency and sustainability.”

Based on the department’s statement, another order for 70 000 Windows-based tablet notebooks, meant for grade 10 learners, has been placed.

“The strategy is to issue content-loaded devices to grade 10 learners who will retain them through to grade 12, thereby reducing future costs related to retrieval, redistribution and logistics. Content to these devices will henceforth be updated remotely, further improving efficiency.

“The procurement was facilitated through BRL, in terms of a contract that allows BRL to source devices based on department-approved specifications, manage procurement, load educational content and oversee distribution to schools.”

The Ubuhlebuzile E-Learning Programme is funded through a dedicated e-learning allocation, supplemented by the learning and teaching support material (LTSM) budget, it indicates.

For the 2025/26 financial year, the e-learning budget amounted to R717 million to cover both grade 10 and 12 learners, it indicates.

In terms of the allocation breakdown, the department reveals R312 million is for grade 12 tablets; including e-content and distribution, and R126 million for the Edukite subject application, supplied via micro-SD cards under a separate contract.

“The remaining R279 million, augmented by the LTSM budget, contributed to the procurement of 70 000 grade 10 devices, with a total project value of R393 million, inclusive of devices, e-content and distribution.”

The department maintains that “all procurement processes were lawful, strategic and aligned to improving learner outcomes”.