Mpumalanga schools make coding, robotics gains

Mpumalanga’s premier reveals 128 schools have introduced coding and robotics as part of a pilot programme.

A total of 128 schools in Mpumalanga province have introduced coding and robotics, as part of a pilot programme.

Additionally, the provincial government has, since 2022, supplied all grade 12 learners and teachers in quantile one to three schools with tablets and laptops, respectively.

This came to light during premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane’s State of the Province Address on Friday.

According to Mtshweni-Tsipane, the pilot is “progressing well”, with 128 schools from grades R to three, and grade seven currently doing coding and robotics.

The premier said the devices supplied to learners and teachers are loaded with e-content. This year, the devices will include an offline application to enable access to learning even outside the classroom without the need for data or connectivity.

“This government continues to strengthen e-learning in our schools,” says Mtshweni-Tsipane. “This year, the province will introduce the smart schools concept in eight schools, where both teachers and learners will utilise technological devices, making the schools paperless.”

At national government level, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) is also looking to make coding and robotics a new component of the national curriculum.

The DBE previously stated that a coding and robotics curriculum will develop learners’ ability to solve problems, think critically, work collaboratively and creatively, function in a digital and information-driven world, apply digital and ICT skills, and use these skills to solve everyday problems.

In March 2019, the department revealed it was developing a coding and robotics curriculum pilot for grades R to 9. It also indicated the curriculum would be piloted in 1 000 schools across the country.

After the pilot was halted due to the disruption in learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was revealed in 2021 that the DBE was “making headway”, with a draft of the curriculum soon to be gazetted.

The progress of the DBE’s pilot project and when it will be formalised in the national curriculum have yet to be communicated.