MTN, Accenture confirm Open RAN trial success

Nitesh Singh, communication, media and technology lead for Accenture, Africa.

MTN and Accenture have announced two successful trials of open radio access network (Open RAN) technology in Nigeria and in South Africa, a move expected to strengthen network performance, reduce cost and support communication service providers (CSPs).

In a statement released by Accenture, the companies confirmed the two successful trials in the live network. They added that an initial trial on Open RAN technology was run at MTN SA’s lab prior to the live site deployment.

Key performance indicators for the project included an analysis of 4G and 5G performance on voice and data. They used Accenture’s engineering testing capabilities, derived from its 2021 acquisition of umlaut.

According to MTN and Accenture, Open RAN technology can help CSPs address challenges such as heavy mobile traffic, fierce competition, customer acquisition and retention, and service differentiation—all in a cost-effective way.

Nitesh Singh, Accenture Africa's communication, media, and technology lead, said CSPs face difficult economic conditions, with high CAPEX from 5G builds and network expansion, along with rising OPEX to meet evolving customer demands.

“This requires CSPs to adapt and enable network agility to decrease CAPEX and improve time to market, enable network efficiency with intelligent design and operations, and monetise networks in new ways while maintaining focus on enhanced customer experiences,” said Singh.

CSPs can overcome these challenges by investing in the radio access network, AI, and GenAI capabilities to boost efficiency and unlock new revenue streams, he said.

MTN spokesperson Amith Maharaj added that Open RAN could significantly reduce total cost of ownership, expand the ecosystem, and unlock the benefits of cloud-native deployments, offering greater flexibility and scalability.

Rakuten platform

This project was an opportunity to share its experience with MTN through the Rakuten platform.

MTN and Rakuten Symphony, part of the Japanese giant Rakuten Group, signed an MOU to conduct live 4G and 5G OpenRAN proof of concept trials in South Africa, Nigeria, and Liberia using Rakuten's cloud-native Communications Platform (RCP).

The trials, which started in 2022, combine RCP's OpenRAN technology with advanced automation and autonomous network capabilities.

Accenture says this platform offers CSPs a portfolio to run their networks in the cloud, enabling operational use cases such as achieving energy efficiency milestones and implementing zero-touch automation.