MTN adds eight towers to rural KZN network

MTN has deployed over 45 towers across KZN this financial year.

MTN has deployed its advanced network infrastructure in uMkhanyakude District, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

In a statement issued yesterday, the mobile network operator says this strategic move aims to improve connectivity in the region, while addressing critical issues, such as cross-border car theft, through enhanced digital solutions.

The company announced it has completed the deployment of eight towers, which will see a population of over 600 000 benefiting from the digital connected world.

It notes the rollout of MTN’s network in the area marks a step towards bridging the digital divide and enhancing safety for the local community.

According to MTN, with improved network coverage, residents, businesses and visitors will benefit from faster, more reliable internet access, enabling better communication, economic opportunities and access to essential services.

It explains that the new network infrastructure will provide high-speed internet and improved mobile coverage across uMkhanyakude District.

Located in the northern coastal of KZN, the area is known for a high rate of cross-border car theft, says MTN. In recent years, there has been an increase of car theft syndicates in the area, particularly in Manguzi.

“These syndicates often cross-border stolen cars to neighbouring countries. One of the challenges faced by the residents and law enforcement was the lack of advanced technology and network deployment in the district, which makes it difficult to effectively curb crime.”

MTN’s network deployment will support the implementation of advanced tracking systems, real-time alerts and enhanced co-ordination with local law enforcement to improve response times and recovery rates, it states.

Busi Dlamini, general manager for KZN at MTN South Africa, comments: “Our investment in uMkhanyakude underscores MTN’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and addressing pressing local issues.

“We recognise the vital role that reliable communication plays in both everyday life and security. By deploying our network, we are taking proactive steps to support the community and foster a safer, more connected environment.”

The network deployment is part of MTN’s broader commitment to investing in South Africa’s digital infrastructure and supporting local communities, MTN says. It adds that it aligns with its mission to drive digital inclusion and contribute to the socio-economic development of the regions it serves.

“We have deployed over 45 towers across the province this financial year. Our ambition is to end the year with a total network availability of 98%. Some of the areas − such as Inanda, Kwamashu, Umlazi, Gamalakhe and Richards Bay − have benefited this year with added capacity and improving customer experience and we aim to connect even more areas in 2025,” says Dlamini.

“Our LTE coverage in the province is now covering a population of 92.5%, while 5G has a 42.5% population coverage.”