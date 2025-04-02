MTN boosts home broadband business, appoints lead

Ankur Bajpai, executive: group home broadband, MTN Group.

As part of MTN Group’s move to accelerate its home broadband offering, the company plans to turn it into a dedicated business function within the telco’s group commercial business.

To lead this strategic focus area, Ankur Bajpai has been appointed executive: group home broadband.

According to a statement, this will enable MTN to strengthen its position in the home broadband market across its markets, including SA.

Bajpai will lead the development of MTN’s home broadband strategy, with a focus on fibre-to-the-home and fixed-wireless access solutions.

The dedicated function will play a critical role in driving market penetration, while achieving sustainable growth, says the group.

Bajpai brings over 21 years of experience in business strategy and advanced analytics, with expertise in the telecommunications sector. For the past seven years, he has been an integral part of MTN Group, contributing to its growth and innovation efforts.

Throughout his career, Bajpai has worked across three continents and travelled to over 80 countries, giving him a global perspective.

Before joining MTN, he held leadership roles at Etisalat Group, including director of commercial intelligence across Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and assistant VP for corporate marketing at Etisalat DB. He also held key roles at Idea Cellular and Reliance Communications.

He has an MBA in strategic management and managerial finance from Cardiff Business School in Wales and an advanced diploma in web-centric curriculum from the National Institute of Information Technology in India.

“We are excited to see Ankur take on this role at a time when home connectivity is more critical than ever,” says Selorm Adadevoh, MTN group chief commercial officer.

“His leadership will help us bring practical, high-quality solutions to more households across our markets.”