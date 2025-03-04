MTN SA appoints Gokhale as chief wholesale officer

Pushkar Gokhale, newly-appointed chief wholesale officer at MTN South Africa.

MTN South Africa has appointed Pushkar Gokhale as chief wholesale officer, effective 1 August.

According to a statement, in his new role,Gokhale will be tasked with advancing MTN's strategy for the wholesale market.

He joins MTN from Openserve, where he currently serves as chief digital and strategy officer.

Gokhale has held various executive leadership roles in diverse markets, including the US, Australia, India and across Africa.

His experience is particularly valuable as MTN positions itself for growth in connectivity platforms and digital infrastructure beyond 2025, says the network operator.

With a proven track record of success in executive leadership, Gokhale brings a blend of commercial acumen, technological expertise and a forward-thinking digital mind set − qualities essential for driving growth in the dynamic wholesale market, says the mobile operator.

MTN believes his experience in managing complex, large-scale operations provides him with an understanding of market dynamics, and his proficiency in traditional telecoms and digital technologies will support its ambitions for the future.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pushkar to the MTN family,” says Charles Molapisi, CEO of MTN South Africa.

“His wealth of experience across the technology and telecommunications industries, combined with his ability to drive innovation, will be invaluable as we continue our journey to be the ‘network of choice’ for the wholesale market. Pushkar’s leadership will be critical as we position ourselves for sustained growth in connectivity and digital infrastructure in the years ahead.”

Gokhale holds an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science, University of Pretoria, as well as a Master’s degree in information systems from La Trobe University in Australia. He is currently pursuing the chief digital officer programme at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.

“I am excited to be joining MTN SA at this juncture in the company’s journey,” he says. “MTN has always been a leader in the industry, and I look forward to working with the team to build on its strong foundation, delivering innovative solutions that drive growth and value for our customers.

"The wholesale market is rapidly evolving, and I am eager to contribute to MTN’s success by focusing on digital transformation and driving new opportunities in connectivity.”

Gokhale takes over from outgoing chief wholesale officer Quintus De Beer, who has been appointed as an executive for IT transformation at MTN South Africa.