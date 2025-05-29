MTN Business wants to understand cybersecurity readiness to strengthen SA’s digital defences

David Behr, executive for ICT, MTN Business

As cyber threats continue to escalate in scale and sophistication, MTN Business is stepping up to help South African organisations assess and enhance their cybersecurity posture. In partnership with ITWeb, the company has launched a new Cybersecurity Readiness Survey aimed at understanding how local businesses are preparing for, detecting, and responding to cyberattacks in an increasingly digital economy.

David Behr, executive for ICT at MTN Business, underscores the urgency of the initiative:

“Cybersecurity is no longer a back-office concern—it’s a boardroom priority. With the rise in digital transformation, businesses are more exposed than ever. This survey will help us identify the real pain points and provide actionable insights to help organisations build resilience.”

The survey explores a wide range of topics, including access management strategies, confidence in incident response capabilities, and investment plans in areas such as cloud security, threat detection, and employee training.

A growing threat landscape

Recent data paints a concerning picture of South Africa’s cybersecurity environment:

South Africa ranks among the world’s worst-hit countries for cybercrime density, with estimated annual losses reaching R2.2 billion ($118 million).

with estimated annual losses reaching In the first quarter of 2025 alone , the country experienced a surge in cybercrime incidents, including a high-profile breach involving Parliament’s social media accounts.

, the country experienced a surge in cybercrime incidents, including a high-profile breach involving Parliament’s social media accounts. Digital banking fraud has surged by 45% , with financial losses rising by 47%.

, with financial losses rising by 47%. According to PwC’s 2025 Global Digital Trust Insights Survey, 66% of South African organisations now prioritise mitigating cyber risks , surpassing the global average of 57%.

, surpassing the global average of 57%. Despite this, only 29% of local organisations plan to increase their cybersecurity budgets by more than 6% in 2025.

Behr adds, “These numbers are a wake-up call. We’re seeing a rise in ransomware, phishing, and insider threats. But what’s even more concerning is that many businesses still lack the tools and strategies to respond effectively. Our goal is to change that.”

Building a resilient digital future

The MTN Business survey also seeks to understand how organisations are adapting to modern security frameworks such as Zero Trust, multi-factor authentication, and AI-driven threat detection. It asks participants to reflect on their current challenges—from compliance and integration issues to user experience and scalability concerns.

“We want to empower businesses with more than just connectivity,” says Behr. “We want to be their trusted partner in building secure, scalable, and future-ready digital ecosystems.”

The results of the survey will inform MTN Business’s ongoing efforts to develop tailored ICT solutions that address the unique needs of South African enterprises.

Get involved, have your say

MTN Business invites IT leaders, executives, and decision-makers across industries to participate in the survey. Your input will help shape the future of cybersecurity in South Africa—and ensure that businesses are better equipped to thrive in a connected world.

Survey respondents stand a chance to win a lucky draw prize, a Takealot voucher to the value of R3 000.

The detailed results of the survey, and the prize winner, will be published on ITWeb.

To play your role in compiling this trends report on cybersecurity readiness, click on the link below:



https://www.itweb.co.za/survey/RWnpNgM2GJqVrGdJ