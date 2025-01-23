MTN, China Telecom, Huawei launch Africa’s largest 5G-enabled smart mine

5G technology will enhance the mine's productivity, safety and sustainability. (Image: Supplied)

Recently, MTN, China Telecom and Huawei officially signed an agreement to deploy a state-of-the-art 5G private network for one of the leading manganese mining companies in Northern Cape, South Africa. This milestone follows a co-operation memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed earlier last year in AfricaCom by the three parties to bring advanced digital ICT solutions to African industries. This historic collaboration marks Africa’s largest 5G private network in the mining sector, setting a new benchmark for smart mining across the continent.

The deployment of 5G technology is poised to transform the mine’s operations, enhancing productivity, safety and sustainability. The 5G private network will provide ultra-reliable, high-speed and massive connectivity, enabling applications such as personnel surveillance, vehicle tracking and unmanned trucks. This will not only enhance efficiency but also improve workplace safety.

Beyond operational enhancements, the 5G-enabled smart mine contributes to global sustainability goals by promoting greener mining practices. By optimising energy consumption and resource management, the technology aligns with international environmental standards, positioning the mine as a leader in sustainable mining.

This initiative also marks a significant milestone in advancing the 5GtoB (5G-to-Business) ecosystem, showcasing a successful collaborative model between three industry leaders – Huawei provided an end-to-end 5G private network tailored to meet the unique demands of mining operations. MTN contributed its robust infrastructure and expertise in network integration and operations, while China Telecom leveraged its global expertise in vertical industries, providing advanced system integration and innovative digital solutions.

This groundbreaking partnership demonstrates the potential of 5G to drive industrial transformation in Africa, paving the way for smarter, safer and more sustainable mining operations. The project also highlights the increasing role of digital technologies in improving resource management and addressing global supply chain demands.

Reed Zhang, Managing Director of China Telecom South Africa, said: “This project further showcases China Telecom’s leadership in strategic new businesses such as cloud computing, AI, security, digital platforms, big data, quantum and next-generation ICT. These innovations highlight China Telecom's commitment to technological innovation and open collaboration, empowering Africa's largest 5G-enabled smart mine and driving the intelligent transformation of the mining industry.”

Sudipto Moitra, General Manager of MTN ICT Converged Solutions, commented: “5G is not just about faster connectivity – it’s a catalyst for transforming how industries operate. Our commitment to driving Africa’s digital transformation is reflected in our collaboration with important partners such as Huawei and China Telecom, which demonstrates the power of partnerships to unlock new technological possibilities. Together, we’re enabling industries to innovate and contribute to the continent’s economic growth.”

Building on its strategic partnership with Huawei, MTN is rapidly expanding its 5G private network business across a growing range of industries, including mining, oil and gas, ports, manufacturing and education. Simultaneously, MTN is extending its 5G presence to more countries, such as Nigeria, Zambia, Côte d’Ivoire and Cameroon, driving industrial digital transformation across the continent.

Alex Xing, Vice-President of Huawei MTN Key Account Department, added: "We are committed to collaborate with MTN and our industry partners to drive the large-scale adoption of 5GtoB solutions across Africa. This project marks a significant milestone not only for the mining sector but also for the broader digital transformation of the continent. By leveraging our advanced 5G technology, we aim to accelerate the digitalisation of industries, promote operational excellence and empower businesses to meet the challenges of the future. We are proud to be at the forefront of Africa’s digital revolution, helping to unlock new growth opportunities while advancing sustainable development."