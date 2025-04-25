MTN encounters cyber security ‘incident’

MTN Group immediately activated its cyber security response processes and notified stakeholders.

MTN Group has alerted stakeholders that it has encountered a cyber security incident that resulted in unauthorised access to some customers' personal information in specific markets.

However, Africa's largest telco stated its core network, billing systems and financial services infrastructure are secure and fully operational.

It went on to say: “An unknown third-party has claimed to have accessed data linked to parts of our systems. At this stage, we do not have any information to suggest that customer accounts and wallets have been directly compromised."

In a statement, MTN Group said it “immediately activated its cyber security response processes, including informing the South African Police Service and the Hawks in South Africa".

MTN Group has its headquarters in South Africa, which requires it to report such incidents to local law enforcement institutions.

The company said: “We also informed the relevant country authorities and will continue to update them on an ongoing basis, while working closely with them and law enforcement agencies in supporting their investigations.

“We are in the process of notifying affected customers in compliance with local legal and regulatory obligations.”

As a reminder, MTN Group said, customers are encouraged to remain vigilant and follow regular security measures.

It continued: “The privacy of information is our top priority and MTN remains committed to safeguarding the integrity of our systems and the trust placed in us by our customers and other stakeholders. We will continue to contain and manage this matter carefully.”