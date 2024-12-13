MTN hikes contract prices

Ernst Fonternel, MTN SA chief consumer officer.

MTN South Africa has announced adjustments to its consumer contract pricing with the monthly bill increasing by an average 4.4% effective1 February 2025.

In a statement, the mobile operator says while macro economic and other factors such as network vandalism, battery and generator theft, and increased electricity prices have necessitated this increase, it has aimed to keep it to a minimum.

It notes that the 2025 consumer monthly bill increase of4.4% includes an average subscription fee increase of 8.3% and out of bundle voice rates increasing on average by 7%.

USSD increases from R0.20 to R0.22 per 20 second session and itemised billing, where applicable, increases by R1.00 to R20.00 per month.

Insurance fees, device fees, out-of-bundle data rates, SMS and MMS rates and add-on bundle fees have remained unchanged.

Airtime-based Flexi and Mega Flex plans will, on average, receive 18% more airtime value as part of their monthly subscription, says the firm.

Out-of-bundle usage charges will be effective 1 February 2025 while the new subscription fees, and airtime value where applicable, will be effective from the customers’ bill run date as indicated on their monthly invoice, it adds.

The following standardised usage charges remain unchanged:

Out-of-bundle data: R0.29 per MB, billed in 25 KB increments.

R0.35 per local SMS.

R0.70 per local MMS.

R2.50 per international MMS.

R1.69 per international SMS.

"As we continuously strive to enhance the quality of our services, this consumer postpaid price adjustment is essential to maintaining the stability of our network and ensuring that our customers can continue to enjoy the benefits of a modern, connected life,” says Ernst Fonternel, chief consumer officer at MTN South Africa.

“We deeply appreciate the trust our customers have placed in us for the past 30 years, and we remain dedicated to offering the best possible value, innovation, and connectivity for their evolving needs over the next 30years.”