Inside MTN’s new Digital Experience Centre

The MTN Digital Experience Centre showcases telecoms services designed to improve productivity and connectivity.

MTN South Africa has unveiled its Digital Experience Centre in Johannesburg. The hub is designed to offer an immersive and interactive journey for customers.

According to MTN, the Morningside-based centre blends emerging innovations with a customer-centric experience, giving visitors an opportunity to explore the future of telecommunications.

The hub focuses on interaction, with customers encouraged to browse and engage with devices and services, using self-service kiosks to explore MTN’s offerings at their own pace.

Its experiential areas include the connected home area, which showcases MTN’s 5G technology; the unified communications and collaboration (UCC) corner, featuring the telco’s unified UCC suite of offerings; and the devices and gaming area.

Mmenyana Ranku, GM of branded retail channel at MTN South Africa, says the centre addresses a growing need for consumers to fully understand the advanced capabilities of their mobile devices and the underlying infrastructure that powers modern communication.

“The MTN Digital Experience Centre embodies our commitment to staying ahead of global trends, while meeting the evolving needs of our customers.

“We believe that to remain relevant, we must continuously adapt and create experiences that reflect how technology is becoming an essential part of everyday life. The centre redefines the traditional retail model by integrating cutting-edge technology into meaningful, hands-on interactions.

“Every aspect is designed to inspire exploration, delivering a personalised journey with immersive product demonstrations and tailored recommendations,” notes Ranku.

The six zones of the connected home area illustrate the seamless interconnectivity of devices and appliances, creating an ecosystem to power smart home devices, including security systems, automated lighting and kitchen appliances.

For businesses, the hub offers an overview of services that enhance productivity and connectivity, according to the company.

MTN’s UCC portfolio provides businesses with voice, video conferencing, messaging, file sharing and collaboration tools across devices and platforms.

This includes cloud services, internet of things offerings, a suite of managed security services and MTN private network offerings, allowing businesses more control over their digital infrastructure through a network solution that helps them safeguard their digital assets from cyber threats.

The Xiaomi smart solutions on display.

Mobile brands – including Apple, Oppo, Vivo, Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei and Honor − have created store-in-store set-ups to display their latest devices.

Each brand offers pre- and after-sales support, with experts on hand to assist customers.

The gaming and computing area showcases the latest mobile and gaming devices, and offers gaming experiences for enthusiasts. It enables visitors to experience MTN’s network capabilities through PS5 gaming stations.

The centre also features a Talk Studio, an area for hosting small events, with an intelligent screen showcasing artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content. This space gives visitors a glimpse into the future of AI and its role in shaping communications.

Additionally, the centre includes a boardroom for meetings with clients.

“Aligned with MTN’s vision for the future, the centre also tells the story of our partnerships − demonstrating how the products and services we offer empower people and enrich their digital experiences,” comments Ranku.

The gaming and computing area features the latest mobile and gaming devices.