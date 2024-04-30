MTN publishes 2023 reports showcasing strategic progress, socio-economic contributions

MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita.

MTN Group announces the release of our suite of annual reports for 2023, providing stakeholders with a comprehensive view of our resilient performance, strategic execution and contribution to society against a challenging macro-economic and geopolitical backdrop.

“In 2024, we at MTN celebrate 30 years of working to give Africans hope, dignity and opportunity,” said MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita. “We acknowledge the key role played by our stakeholders in the journey so far and invite you all to read our 2023 reports for a clear understanding of our strategic progress and priorities.”

The 2023 Integrated Report tells the overall MTN value-creation story, reflecting integrated thinking at the group and its 19 operations. It is published alongside essential sustainability and financial reports, as well as other important information for our shareholders. It highlights many 2023 milestones, among them:

Network resilience and availability in South Africa amid continued load-shedding.

Navigating a challenging macro-backdrop in Nigeria.

Growth of our fintech ecosystem and a strategic partnership with Mastercard.

Progress in the simplification of our portfolio with our exit from Afghanistan.

Progress with our ESG initiatives.

With the acceleration of digital technologies, MTN sees the broad adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) as a material matter. “AI has the potential to drive innovation and efficiency across various sectors, but ethical implications and societal impact need to be carefully managed,” said Mupita, adding: “At MTN, we recognise the need to harness the power of digital technologies responsibly, ensuring our actions contribute positively to economic and social progress.”

As we reflect on three decades of impactful operations, our Sustainability Report pays tribute to the incredible individuals who have been integral to our success – from our dedicated staff and valued partners, to the supportive governments and communities we serve. Their stories resonate throughout the report, highlighting our commitment to creating shared value across the continent.

This year also marks the publication of our 20th consecutive annual Sustainability Report. We are honoured to look back on our journey of growth, innovation and commitment to creating a more sustainable future. This comes at a time where there is widespread adoption of the new investor-focused standards – IFRS S1 and IFRS S2, by the International Sustainability Standards Board. MTN is pleased to have taken proactive steps to begin implementing these standards.

As stewards of the digital age, we are dedicated to fostering a safe and transparent online environment. Our Transparency Report outlines the shifts in digital human rights driven by heightened security concerns, challenges in regulating privacy and growing awareness of digital rights protection. The landscape continues to evolve, reflecting the dynamic interplay between technology, law and societal values.

Climate change continues to leave its mark on Africa with record-breaking climate events across the continent in 2023. Our Climate Report highlights not only our work to reach Net Zero by 2040 but also our efforts to provide access to early warning systems for all through strategic partnerships such as that with Tomorrow.io and Microsoft. This helps ensure we continue to lead digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

Faced with reduced fiscal revenues and the need for greater public spending to support economic activity, many African governments have sought new ways to generate revenue, among them broadening the tax base and increasing tax types and rates.

Our Tax Report shows how we are playing our part in supporting the socio-economic development of our host nations, with a total contribution of R61.7 billion in taxes across our markets. These are not only corporate taxes but also indirect taxes, withholding taxes, payroll taxes, operating licence fees and other payments to government authorities.

“We recognise the important role our tax contributions play in uplifting communities across our footprint. Our voluntary Tax Report is an effort to explain our tax affairs in a comprehensive and transparent way, thereby underpinning the trust of our many stakeholders,” said MTN Group Chief Financial Officer Tsholo Molefe. “In supporting the attainment of sustainable societies across our markets, we take seriously our responsibility to be a compliant and transparent taxpayer.”

The Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) was issued on 25 April 2024. The AGM will take place virtually on Friday, 24 May 2024 and provides an excellent opportunity for shareholders to participate and discuss the resolutions that will be presented. We encourage shareholders to attend the meeting.

Click here to view the suite reports.