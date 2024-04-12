MTN remains most valuable SA brand with strongest sustainability perceptions value

MTN Group president and CEO Ralph Mupita.

MTN has again been ranked the most valuable South African brand, as well as the top South African brand by ‘sustainability perceptions value’ by Brand Finance South Africa 100 2024, which assigned MTN a brand value of R68.2 billion and a sustainability perceptions value of R5.7 billion.

“It is both encouraging and humbling that we retain our top spot after 30 years in the business and that – despite the significant macroeconomic challenges we are facing – our brand also has the strongest association to perceptions of sustainability,” said MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita. “We would like to thank our customers and other stakeholders everywhere for their support and we’d also like to thank our people for their commitment.”

Brand Finance said: “While global operations can significantly enhance brand visibility and financial performance, they also introduce complexities that can affect brand strength negatively. These include navigating different regulatory environments, cultural nuances and operational challenges including wars that can impact customer perceptions and loyalty.”

Brand Finance attributed MTN’s brand strength to “the company’s effective strategies in areas such as customer service, advertising, loyalty programmes and overall reputation management”.

The report also named Ralph Mupita the top ranked ‘Brand Guardian’ among South African CEOs.

For more information, visit: Brand Finance.