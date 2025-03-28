MTN SA, Lynk Global make Africa’s ‘first’ satellite-to-mobile call

MTN SA chief technology officer Rami Farah and Lynk Global chief commercial officer Dan Dooley.

Mobile operator MTN SA and Lynk Global yesterday successfully completed a technical trial of what they describe as “Africa’s first satellite-to-mobile device phone call”.

US-based Lynk Global is a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite firm that provides satellite-direct-to-device solutions.

According to a statement, the companies conducted a phone call in the North West’s Vryburg, an agricultural town that is home to about 21 000 people.

“The call in Vryburg enabled MTN and Lynk Global to test voice call quality and SMS capabilities over a LEO satellite connection,” says MTN SA CEO Charles Molapisi.

“The technical trial was part of our work to find potential solutions to the challenges of providing coverage in underserviced, rural and remote areas.”

The trial also formed part of efforts to showcase how MTN’s ground-based cell towers can complement other infrastructure with LEOs, adds Molapisi.

“The implications of potentially leveraging satellite partnerships will not only help MTN achieve its goal of 99% broadband population coverage, but most importantly, benefit all South Africans.”

Satellite technology has often been considered as the solution to provide ubiquitous internet access to the remote, hard to reach locations of the African continent.

While it’s been viewed as a complex and costly means of connectivity, many countries, including South Africa, are looking to it to help address digital dividend challenges.

Satellite provider Intelsat’s Rhys Morgan, regional vice-president of the EMEA region, told ITWeb that direct-to-device (satellite communication) offers are becoming a big thing, as companies such as SpaceX’s Starlink intensify the launch of LEO satellite constellations.

LEO satellites typically orbit Earth at altitudes of 160km and 2 000km, meaning that orbital periods are between 90 minutes and a few hours. This is suitable for applications that need rapid data communication, or frequent re-visits of specific areas. This technology is also device-agnostic, ensuring compatibility with existing mobile units.

The lower altitude contributes to lower signal travel times, resulting in lower latency. This is crucial for real-time communication, video conferencing and online gaming.

Lynk Global chief commercial officer Dan Dooley comments: “This marks the first satellite-to-unmodified-mobile phone call made on the African continent.”

Direct satellite-to-phone contact offers several other potential benefits, including enabling the development of mass notification capabilities for critical alerts, such as weather warnings, health advisories and humanitarian updates.

“By exploring new ways to connect the unconnected using innovative yet accessible technology, the industry is paving the way for an ‘always-on’ future where a modern connected life is accessible to all,” says Dooley.