MTN targets Telkom in renewed takeover talks

MTN group CEO and president Ralph Mupita and Telkom group CEO Serame Taukobong.

MTN Group has re-entered discussions with Telkom about a potential takeover that could see the mobile operator acquire the entire issued share capital of its rival.

In separate cautionary announcements issued today, both companies confirmed they have entered into discussions following an approach by MTN.

The proposed transaction will see MTN make an offer to acquire all of Telkom's issued shares. The consideration is currently expected to be settled in cash, with an alternative for Telkom shareholders to receive MTN shares.

“The terms of any transaction, including the form of consideration, remain subject to negotiation,” the companies say in their respective announcements.

Both companies stress that discussions are at an early stage and there is no certainty that a transaction will be concluded.

MTN says the potential deal can have a material effect on the price of its securities , while Telkom issued a similar warning about the potential impact on its share price.

Both advised shareholders to exercise caution when trading in their respective securities until further announcements are made.

Revived interest

Headed by group CEO and president Ralph Mupita, MTN is Africa’s largest mobile network operator by customer numbers. In its interim results for the six months ended 30 June, the group reported 317.7 million customers across 19 markets, with 179.3 million active data subscribers.

The JSE-listed group operates across Africa and the Middle East, providing mobile connectivity, fintech, digital and enterprise services.

Telkom, led by group CEO Serame Taukobong, is a JSE-listed telecommunications group with operations spanning mobile services, fixed-line connectivity, fibre, broadband, and information and communications technology services through its subsidiaries.

The South African government is Telkom’s largest shareholder, holding approximately 40.5% of its shares as at 31 March 2026. The Public Investment Corporation holds a further 11.08%, according to the company’s latest annual financial statements.

Telkom reported revenue of R44.5 billion for the financial year ended 31 March, with its mobile subscriber base reaching 25 million.

The renewed talks revive MTN's interest in acquiring Telkom, following an earlier attempt in 2022 that collapsed after the companies failed to reach agreement.

In July 2022, MTN confirmed it was in discussions to acquire Telkom through a potential cash-and-share transaction.

However, MTN withdrew from the negotiations in October that year after Telkom could not provide the exclusivity assurances it sought.

The proposed takeover also coincided with interest from Rain, which in 2022 proposed combining its business with Telkom to create a stronger competitor to MTN and Vodacom.

Rain subsequently submitted a non-binding proposal under which Telkom would acquire Rain in exchange for newly issued Telkom shares. The companies abandoned discussions in January 2023 before proceeding to due diligence.

The latest announcements do not disclose the proposed value of an MTN offer, or provide a timeline for concluding negotiations.

Giant in the making

Peter Takaendesa, chief investment officer at Mergence Investment Managers, comments that Telkom’s large fibre footprint in South Africa, potential for significant scale gains by combining mobile subscribers and the valuation of the Telkom group still makes sense even if MTN pays a significant premium to the current valuation.

He adds that the success of the Vodacom-Maziv transaction in 2025 is one of the key changes over the period and is likely to work in favour of MTN’s renewed offer for Telkom and its fibre assets.

“The mobile market has also changed materially since 2022 as the Capitec MNVO is now a material competitor and Cell C’s debt burden lifted into its late-2025 listing on the JSE,” says Takaendesa.

“While these changes will go a long way in reducing regulatory issues, the transaction will still face many regulatory issues that will require remedies before any transaction is approved by key stakeholders.”

However, he points out that the fact that MTN has come back suggests it has confidence that the chances of success are now much higher.

“A combined MTN and Telkom, if approved, will become a much stronger competitor to Vodacom in both the mobile and fixed-line telecoms markets in South Africa. With great execution, MTN SA could significantly improve the combined business’s profitability by improving asset utilisation, especially leveraging Telkom’s large asset base that is currently not fully utilised.

“While the combined MTN SA and Telkom Mobile will have more customers than Vodacom, service revenue levels will be very close to each other in mobile, while the Maziv versus Openserve revenue gap is not as wide as the fibre footprint.”