MTN to establish 100 new 5G sites in Limpopo, Mpumalanga

South Africa stands to benefit significantly from the implementation of 5G across sectors. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

Mobile operator MTN is stepping up its network modernisation efforts in Mpumalanga and Limpopo, as the company has set its sights on rolling out 100 new 5G sites in the provinces.

This, as the next-gen 5G technology in South Africa has largely been concentrated in the economic hubs and densely-populated provinces of Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

South Africa, like many countries around the world, stands to benefit significantly from the implementation of 5G technology across various sectors.

The technology promises faster and more reliable internet connectivity, enabling South Africans to seamlessly access information, services and entertainment, especially in rural areas where internet access has historically been limited.

The rollout of 5G technology in SA has the potential to drive widespread socio-economic development, empower businesses and individuals, and position the country as a leader in the digital age.

South Africa’s mobile network operators are stepping up their 5G expansion plans, despite several challenges that impede mass adoption. These include costly fixed 5G connectivity, load-shedding-related limitations and the high cost of 5G-enabled phones and routers.

Vodacom, MTN, Rain and Telkom are all expanding their 5G networks across the country.

Lingering issues

MTN says in 2023, it activated 65 5G sites in Mpumalanga. The company says it plans to add 40 5G sites to the network this year.

According to the mobile operator, 4G population coverage is as high as 99.41% in Mpumalanga.

However, it says while the challenge of load-shedding has abated for now, theft and damage at sites remain a concern, with 173 vandalism incidents occurring in Mpumalanga in the first quarter of 2024.

In 2023, 56 5G sites were activated in Limpopo, says MTN, adding that in 2024, the plan is to add 60 5G sites to the network. The 4G population coverage is as high as 99.41% in Limpopo, it says. There were 160 vandalism incidents in Limpopo in the first quarter of 2024.

In Limpopo, network sites with resilience are now achieving a record 98.33% network availability daily, the telco notes, and the daily lives of communities continue to be improved as a result.

For instance, it explains, 11 rural sites in remote villages in the region that never had network connectivity at all have now been connected. The initiative included villages such as Waterberg and Ka-Mushiyani in Greater Giyani region.

“We are working on building 12 new sites in Limpopo and enhancing 80 sites through modernisation, layer upgrades and sectorisation to further expand coverage in the province,” says Isaac Monama, acting regional general manager of MTN SA.

He says rural and farming communities have benefited greatly in terms of connectivity and security, as the network availability has been enhanced during load-shedding and power outage periods.

“Uncovered communities – predominantly rural and sparsely populated – are our key focus right now and I’m pleased that we are making significant progress in closing these access gaps in the region,” says Monama.

The 2024 resilience plan was to ensure all sites are completed with power backup in the form of batteries or hybrid generators on hub sites to minimise network unavailability during load-shedding, load reduction and extended power failures. This resilience project was completed in Q1 2024.

Improved uptime

According to Monama, Polokwane, Giyani and Tzaneen are other towns that have benefitted from the resilience programme, especially from a speed perspective. Indications of the benefits include 4G download speeds in Limpopo, averaging 10Mbps, which aligns with the target to ensure fast, reliable access for users, he says.

“Overall network availability has improved by 27.18% since the start of the resilience programme compared to last year. Sites with resilience have a network availability of greater than 97% under stage four load-shedding.”

In Mpumalanga, network sites with resilience are now achieving a record 98.33% network availability daily, the telco notes.

“We are working on building four new sites in Mpumalanga and enhancing 57 sites,” Monama says. “We want to finish the year with a network availability of 96% under stage six load-shedding and greater than 99% under stage two load-shedding.

“Technology has the power to empower communities to participate within the bold digital world and act as an economic catalyst for job creation in the Mpumalanga province, and we will continue to work daily to brighten lives through the power of connectivity.”