MTN warns public of scam targeting chairman

MTN Group chairman Mcebisi Jonas. (Photograph by GCIS)

Mobile telephony group MTN has urged the public to be aware of a scam impersonating its chairman Mcebisi Jonas.

In a statement, MTN says the scam involves calls claiming to be from the chairman or his representative, attempting to solicit money from unsuspecting individuals.

According to the company, it’s been made aware of incidents related to the false solicitation of funding under the guise of requests for sponsorships or raising of funds towards various causes.

It says: “In the most recent case, the fraudster or fraudsters reached out via voice call from various non-listed numbers and introduced himself as MTN Group chairman of the board, Mcebisi Jonas, or at times, the fraudster may ask for funds to rescue the group chairman from some ‘danger’ or ‘difficult situation’.”

Jonas was named MTN Group chairman in December 2019, replacing Phuthuma Nhleko. He previously served as deputy finance minister.

MTN has requested members of the public to report suspicious calls or any form of suspect communication to fraudhelp@mtn.com, or call 083 123 4357.