MTN, ZTE launch 5G-A public experience in SA, achieving 9.2Gbps download speed

MTN and ZTE demonstrate cutting-edge 5G-A applications, setting a 9.2Gbps download speed in South Africa.

The event showcases innovative technologies, including AIGC, a robotic dog and eyewear-free 3D pad with 5G-A connections.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of integrated ICT solutions, in collaboration with MTN South Africa, has launched 5G-A public experience at the MTN Store in V&A Waterfront, Cape Town. The event achieved an ultra-download speed of 9.2Gbps, further solidifying MTN's leadership in the South African telecoms market.

The 5G-A public experience attracted hundreds of participants and featured several cutting-edge applications, namely an AI-generated content (AIGC) and a robotic dog, and nubia's glasses-free 3D tablet with cloud-based rendering applications.

Group photo of the 5G-A event. (Image: Supplied)

Record-breaking 5G-A performance with ZTE's millimetre wave AAU

During the event, ZTE showcased the latest test results of its 5G-A technology, leveraging its next-generation millimetre-wave AAU (active antenna unit). The test achieved a download speed of 9.2Gbps, underscoring the technological superiority of ZTE and MTN South Africa in 5G-A innovation.

The set-up included an eight-server configuration, operating on a 5G Standalone (5G SA) network architecture with 3GPP Release 18 features, enabling ultra-low latency of 6ms. Additionally, ZTE demonstrated its space division multiplexing and 5GC end-to-end slicing capabilities, with further enhanced the flexibility and efficiency of network resources.

5G-A mmWave download speed reaches 9.2Gbps. (Image: Supplied)

Innovative applications on display

The event also featured several engaging cutting-edge applications, offering participants hands-on experiences with the latest in technological advancements that will be made viable with the advent of 5G-A:

AIGC (artificial intelligence-generated content): This technology uses AI to automatically generate various types of content, including text, image, audio and video. By leveraging deep learning, natural language processing (NLP), and real-time cloud rendering, AIGC can create artworks with an ultra 5G-A connection with cloud engines comparable to or even surpassing traditional human creativity, offering inspiration in fields such as art and education.

AIGC and robotic dog applications. (Image: Supplied)

Robotic dog: Equipped with radar, sensors, and cameras, the robotic dog conducts 360° scanning and mapping of its surroundings. Leveraging the 5G-A network, it uploads data to the cloud, enabling real-time collaboration with other IOT devices. This technology is particularly suited for industrial applications, including mining and fire rescue operations.

nubia Pad 3D II: As the world's first 5G+AI eyewear-free 3D tablet from ZTE, this device adopts advanced glasses-free eyewear-free 3D display technology, allowing users to experience 3D visual effects directly on the screen without the need for traditional 3D glasses. It supports ultimate 3D entertainment such as gaming, video and streaming, as well as extended application ecosystem, offering an immersive visual experience.

nubia Pad 3D II. (Image: Supplied)

5G-A: Paving the way for future communication technologies

As an evolution and enhancement of 5G, 5G-A validates key technologies and scenarios, including seamless 10Gbps, integrated sensing and communication as well as the integration and evolution of 5G-A and AI for smart cities and innovative industries.

Rami Farah, CTO of MTN South Africa, commented: "The 5G-Advanced experience allows us to vividly showcase the potential of next-generation network technologies, from ultra-high speeds to immersive experiences. It's not just a demonstration of technology but a significant step toward connecting future digital lifestyles for South African people."

Luca Shen, CEO of ZTE South Africa, remarked: "5G-Advanced innovation not only enhances connectivity and experiences but also expands the boundaries of application scenarios and business domains, giving rise to new industries, business models and ecosystems. These innovations will empower MTN to inject strong momentum into the development of the digital economy and accelerate the realisation of an intelligent, connected future."

Moving forward, ZTE and MTN will continue to deepen the collaboration and promote the deployment and commercialisation of 5G-A networks in South Africa. Through this partnership, both companies aim to drive the country's digital transformation and contribute to its economic growth.