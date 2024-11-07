MTN, ZTE, Weskus, Aizatron sign MOU for 5G smart city initiative, unfolding intelligent potential

MTN, ZTE, Weskus and Aizatron showcase the transformative impact of 5G technology on smart cities and maritime communications.

An MOU was signed to advance 5G-enabled smart city development and AI-based solutions, marking a significant milestone for South Africa's urban innovation.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, in collaboration with MTN, Weskus and Aizatron, has hosted the 5G innovation event – "Unfolding the Intelligent Potential: Tech for a Better Tomorrow" in Langebaan, West Coast.

This landmark gathering emphasised the transformative role of 5G technology in advancing smart cities and innovative applications, attracting key industry leaders from South Africa's technology sector.

MTN, ZTE, Aizatron and Weskus held a joint 5G innovation event. (Image: ZTE)

Insights from industry leaders: 5G as the catalyst for the future

Executives from MTN, ZTE, Weskus and Aizatron took the stage, outlining the tremendous potential of 5G in shaping the future of urban development. They discussed the vast applications of 5G across traffic management, public safety and energy-efficiency, underscoring how the low latency, high bandwidth and extensive coverage of 5G will revolutionise urban operations, drive digital transformation and foster intelligent growth.

Opening address by the executives (Left to right, top to bottom) Ald Rw Strydom, Executive Mayor West Coast District Municipality; Tumi Sekhukhune Chamayou, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at MTN Business South Africa; Luca Shen, CEO of ZTE South Africa; and Ansu Sooful, CEO of Aizatron. (Image: ZTE)

Launching Africa’s first 5G maritime ultra-range coverage

In a highlight of the event, MTN and ZTE jointly announced the launch of Africa's first 5G marine coverage project. Noluthando PAMA, General Manager Operations MTN SA, and Alex He, CTIO of ZTE South Africa, unveiled this groundbreaking initiative, demonstrating the revolutionary advancements that 5G can bring to marine communications.

A live presentation illustrated the benefits of ultra-remote 5G marine coverage for Mossel Bay tourism. This project not only overcomes the limitations of traditional maritime communication but also enhances marine transport, ocean monitoring and other essential applications.

MTN 5G maritime ultra-coverage launch by Noluthando Pama and Alex He. (Image: ZTE)

Showcase of innovation: AI and 5G empowering smart cities

At the event, Aizatron presented its AI-powered smart city solutions, demonstrating how AI facilitates real-time data analytics to improve urban management through advanced vehicle and facial recognition.

ZTE also showcased pioneering 5G applications in intelligent manufacturing, featuring use cases in robotic collaboration, digital twins, smart warehousing and cloud platform management. Together, these innovative solutions provided attendees with a vivid blueprint of a fully digitised and intelligent future city enabled by 5G technology.

Signing the MOU to build the future of smart cities

In a historic step forward, MTN, ZTE, Weskus and Aizatron signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on 5G-enabled smart city development. The four parties are committed to building a highly-efficient and sustainable smart city ecosystem.

This is South Africa's first AI-based proof of concept (POC) aimed at testing smart technologies supporting asset recognition and inventory management use case in Malmesbury, Weskus.

Following a successful POC, this revolutionary project will be expanded to other localities in phases. By integrating deep 5G network coverage with AI capabilities, the partnership aims to advance smart transportation, intelligent living, digital governance and other urban solutions, driving a comprehensive evolution in modern urban life.