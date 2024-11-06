Multi-stakeholder pact zeroes in on tech to create 1m jobs

The multi-stakeholder initiative aims to tackle SA’s youth unemployment at scale.

To arrest the persistent challenge of youth unemployment, employment accelerator Harambee has forged a multi-stakeholder initiative, targeting the creation of one million new job opportunities by 2026.

To achieve this, the not-for-profit organisation and its partners plan to focus on “high growth” sectors, including global business services (GBS) − also known as business process outsourcing. The green economy, tourism and digital industries are also prime sectors, Harambee reveals.

This commitment was announced at the SA Youth Solutions Exchange 2024, co-convened by Harambee, the project management office (PMO) in the Presidency, Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) and the Youth Employment Service (YES).

Compounded by slow economic growth, SA’s unemployment continues to rise, with the official rate at 33.5% in the second quarter of 2024, according to Statistics SA. Unemployment among people aged 15 to 24 is at 44.2%.

Harambee, its social partners and government institutions sought intervention measures to deliver more opportunities for young people.

Leading the jobs drive are the PMO in the Presidency, BUSA, Harambee, Department of Employment and Labour, and YES.

In addition, sector-specific coordinating bodies will contribute to the drive. These include Business Process Enabling South Africa – the umbrella industry association for the GBS sector in SA – the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa, as well as digital skills provider Collective X.

According to Harambee, the initiative seeks to develop innovative and sustainable employment solutions by uniting the resources, expertise and extensive networks of public-private partners.

“Through a combination of public sector initiatives, private sector investment and civil society engagement, the partnership will drive large-scale employment opportunities,” states the accelerator.

“These efforts are reinforced by industry associations, educational institutions and digital training platforms, ensuring the jobs created are not only sustainable, but also aligned with SA’s economic recovery and future growth prospects.”

Employment and labour deputy minister Jomo Sibiya notes that to achieve SA’s employment targets, targeted strategies are needed to ensure these jobs reach young people.

“As the lead department for the National Pathway Management Network, the Department of Employment and Labour is currently integrating the backend of our Employment Services of South Africa system into the SA Youth Platform. Once completed, this will enable young people to view the opportunities featured on the SA Youth platform and vice versa.”

SA’s GBS sector has been identified as the green shoot that can help overcome unemployment, with the sector targeting 500 000 new jobs by 2030.

Commenting on the rationale for the chosen sectors, Harambee explains: “These sectors are recognised for their capacity to absorb large numbers of young workers into meaningful employment. By promoting inclusive hiring practices, the initiative aims to remove barriers to entry-level employment for marginalised groups, ensuring fair access to job opportunities.”

Tech enabler

Youth employment accelerator Harambee partners with government, business and civil society to increase the participation of young people within the economy.

In 2021, it was appointed as the national pathway manager by the Presidency under the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI), powering platforms like SAYouth.mobi and spearheading efforts to create sustainable pathways into the workforce.

The PYEI integrates with other interventions coordinated by the PMO in the Presidency, to drive structural reforms and enable job creation.

Underscoring the multistakeholder partnership is the role of technology in connecting job-seekers with employers, notes Harambee.

“Platforms like SAYouth.mobi play a critical role in this, offering a zero-rated service that enables young people to find jobs, skills development opportunities and work experience programmes without incurring data costs.

“Another key focus is on work-integrated learning programmes, which align the skills of young people with current and future industry needs, ensuring they are prepared for the evolving job market. By equipping youth with demand-driven skills, this initiative not only addresses immediate unemployment but also fosters long-term career growth.”