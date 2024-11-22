MultiChoice SA CEO Marc Jury resigns

Marc Jury has stepped down as MultiChoice SA CEO.

MultiChoice South Africa CEO Marc Jury has stepped down from his position after almost 10 years with the company.

This was revealed today by group CEO Calvo Mawela, in a memo to MultiChoice staff members.

“After nearly 10 incredible years of service at MultiChoice, Marc has decided to leave the group on 31 March 2025, to pursue opportunities in the business of sport, a field that has always been close to his heart,” says Mawela.

“While we are sad to see him go, we are immensely proud of the legacy he leaves behind and are grateful for the contributions he has made to the business. During his tenure, Marc has held key leadership roles, including CEO of SuperSport and most recently, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa (MCSA) and Showmax.”

He adds that under Jury’s guidance, the video entertainment company celebrated numerous successes, such as the SA20 cricket league, the launch of the Netball World Cup’s all-female production crew, the Lions rugby tour, the growth of DStv Stream and the Showmax 2.0 launch.

“Marc has been a passionate advocate for fostering a culture where people thrive and excel, and his positive impact on our organisation will be felt for years to come.”

According to Mawela, Jury will continue to work closely with the company over the next four months, to ensure a seamless handover to his successor, Byron du Plessis, who will step into the role of CEO of MCSA on 1 December 2024, which marks the beginning of the handover period.

“Byron is no stranger to MultiChoice, having been with the company for over 13 years,” Mawela adds.

Du Plessis is currently deputy CFO of the group and CFO of MultiChoice Corporate and MCSA.

“Before that, Byron has been pivotal in driving strategic initiatives and partnerships, including the KingMakers, Comcast and Sanlam deals, as well as being instrumental in the ongoing Canal+ acquisition process.

“His deep understanding of our business and his strong leadership in both operational and strategic capacities make him exceptionally well-suited to this role. As CEO, Byron will focus on driving growth, enhancing execution and fostering a winning culture for the South African business and its integrated product suite.

“His leadership will continue to prioritise localised go-to-market strategies, further strengthening our customer-centric approach. Byron will continue to support MultiChoice group CFO Tim Jacobs on key strategic projects at a group level but his primary focus will be on the SA business.”

Jury departs MultiChoice as it is under financial pressure and losing subscribers en masse.

During the last six months, MultiChoice’s subscribers reduced by 800 000, while profit dwindled by close to R7 billion.

The company is technically insolvent and looking to sell its insurance business to Sanlam to raise equity.

MultiChoice is also eagerly awaiting the finalisation of a R30 billion takeover bid by French-based media giant Canal+.