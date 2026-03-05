MultiChoice to discontinue Showmax

Showmax has over three million subscribers.

MultiChoice, which was recently acquired by French-based media giant Canal+, today announced the forthcoming discontinuation of its Showmax streaming platform.

In a statement, the video entertainment firm says the decision to pull the plug on Showmax, which has over three million subscribers, follows a comprehensive review of its streaming activities.

“This decision was made by the Showmax board of directors and reflects the continued focus of MultiChoice, a Canal+ company, on financial discipline and investment optimisation in an increasingly competitive and capital-intensive global streaming environment,” reads the statement.

Canal+ completed its acquisition of MultiChoice in a process that began with share purchases in 2020 and culminated in full ownership by late 2025.

The takeover involved regulatory approvals and shareholder acceptance, with Canal+ gradually increasing its stake before making a formal offer in early 2024.

By September 2025, the deal had become unconditional, allowing Canal+ to finalise the acquisition and begin integrating MultiChoice into its global operations, marking a major consolidation in the African media and pay-TV market.

The move to discontinue the streaming service comes after Canal+ earlier this year said it was expecting billions in savings after the MultiChoice deal.

Earlier today, MultiChoice told Showmax subscribers: “This decision reflects our focus on strengthening our overall digital offering and ensuring long-term sustainability in an increasingly competitive streaming environment.”

Importantly, it adds, at the moment there will be no interruption to the current service. “You can continue streaming as usual, and no action is required from you at this time.

“We understand that this news may raise questions. Showmax subscribers are a priority for us, and we are working on plans to ensure clear communication and a smooth transition when the time comes. We will share further details well in advance, including timelines and any future steps, should they be required.

“Streaming remains central to our strategy . We will continue to invest in premium content, technology innovation and partnerships to deliver the best possible entertainment experience to our customers,” the company told viewers.

Showmax is a subscription video-on-demand platform launched in South Africa in August 2015 by MultiChoice, to compete with global streaming services and respond to growing demand for online entertainment.

The platform offers movies, series and documentaries streamed over the internet rather than through scheduled television.

After its launch, Showmax expanded across Africa and positioned itself as a regional alternative to international platforms by focusing on African audiences and locally produced content.

In 2023, MultiChoice partnered with NBCUniversal and Sky to strengthen the service, leading to a platform relaunch in 2024, with improved technology and a broader content offering.

In its statement, MultiChoice says the substantial annual losses experienced by the Showmax business have proved unsustainable.

It adds that the decision to phase out Showmax reflects the group’s focus on building a sustainable, competitive business for the long term in an increasingly demanding global streaming landscape.

According to the company, the discontinuation of Showmax services will not involve any retrenchments, and the group will engage with and support employees through various transition options.

“This evolution is also consistent with the ambition of MultiChoice, a Canal+ company, to deploy its in-house large-scale streaming platform capable of meeting the expectations of African and international consumers,” says the company.

“Canal+ will continue to invest in premium content for MultiChoice subscribers, technological innovation and strategic partnerships to consolidate its leadership in the African entertainment market.”

MultiChoice notes that further details regarding the expanded content offering and platform upgrades will be shared in due course.

The group says it wants to reassure Showmax subscribers that they remain a priority, as services evolve to deliver a “superior streaming experience”.