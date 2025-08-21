Multilingual robot tutor debuts in KwaZulu-Natal

Thando Gumede stands next to her robot tutor invention, Iris.

As the topic of linguistic diversity in teaching becomes hotly debated, a local innovator has developed a robot tutor that can “master” subjects in 11 of the country’s official languages.

Iris, as the robot is known, is an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered robot tutor that aims to enhance education, says the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI).

It debuted this week in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) at a launch event officiated by science, technology and innovation deputy minister Dr Nomalungelo Gina.

The robot was conceptualised by KZN-born innovator and former teacher, Thando Gumede, and developed by her company BSG and Technologies.

It is an educational robot capable of teaching subjects across multiple levels – from grades R to tertiary education – in the 11 official languages. It leverages advanced natural language processing, emotional recognition and adaptive learning algorithms to engage learners in interactive, personalised lessons.

Iris functions similarly to any AI tool that utilises deep machine learning, with a special feature of being multilingual. While tools like ChatGPT use text, Iris uses voice to respond to prompts.

The robot’s multilingual capability, according to the DSTI, positions Iris as a uniquely African solution to long-standing challenges in access, equity and inclusivity within the education sector.

Speaking at the launch event, deputy minister Gina said the AI robot will enhance education in the country, adding that it’s a landmark achievement in SA’s journey toward technological sovereignty.

“This is not just a robot − it is a symbol of what our nation can achieve when we invest in homegrown talent, particularly the brilliance of African women,” she said.

Gina also emphasised that Africa must not only participate in the global AI revolution but must lead it. “We must be the architects of our own digital future. Intra-African collaboration, investment in local innovation and creating ecosystems where ideas like Iris can thrive – these are the building blocks of a self-reliant, knowledge-driven continent.”

The deputy minister also highlighted the importance of women’s participation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. As SA marks national Women’s Month, she asserted that innovation has no gender, race or geographic boundary.

“Science does not discriminate, but society sometimes does. This is why we must actively create space for women to lead in AI, robotics and every frontier of innovation. The economy of tomorrow will be built on digital skills, and women must be at the centre of that transformation.”

Removing barriers to learning

According to the department, Gumede’s idea to build Iris came while she was teaching maths and physical science at a local school, during which she experienced several challenges.

Gumede’s dream is to see Iris in every classroom across South African schools, especially in rural and under-resourced communities where qualified teachers and learning materials are scarce.

She also hopes the robot will help bridge the educational gaps in the country, particularly in maths, science and technology. “Iris does not belong to me. It belongs to every one of us in South Africa, and that is the reason we need partnerships to be able to do that.”

She added that her team is working towards securing investments to scale up production.

“We’re setting up our plants, acquiring equipment and preparing for mass deployment. The goal is to make Iris affordable, accessible and adaptable to every learner’s needs.”

Interactive humanoid robots are not new to SA; they have been deployed in a bank, the library of a local university, as well as a hotel chain.

In March 2018, Nedbank introduced SA’s first humanoid robot, Pepper, which is deployed at the bank's digital branch NZone at the Sandton Gautrain station in Johannesburg.

Pepper uses AI to provide clients with basic information around Nedbank’s products and services, such as helping them understand how to lend, invest and save money.

It communicates verbally and has the ability to evolve its skills and give feedback accordingly. Pepper also responds to touch, environmental and tablet input, and is interactive, progressive and autonomous.

At the University of Pretoria (UP), its Department of Library Services “employed” the first client service robot, called Libby, in 2019.

Robotic librarian Libby started ‘work’ at UP’s Merensky Library on the Hatfield Campus, said UP at the time. According to the university, ‘she’ has an array of over 60 sensors, cameras and software integrations that enable her to receive and process various commands and requests.

Libby also has an integrated tablet for manual input. The robot’s ‘brain’ is connected to Watson, IBM’s question-answering computer system, which processes queries directed at Libby.

Meanwhile, Johannesburg-based Hotel Sky has AI-based humanoid robots that deliver room service to guests and work as concierge attendants or waiters. Similar robots have also been launched at Hotel Sky in Cape Town.

The Sandton-based hotel’s tech innovations include a remote digital booking and check-in service, and app-based door keys. Guests can also listen to their favourite song played by a digital grand piano upon their request.