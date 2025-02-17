Govt to open ‘schools of the future’ in each province

Science, technology and innovation deputy minister Nomalungelo Gina.

The South African government plans to increase the number of schools that focus on critical learning areas − such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) − within the next five years.

This was the word from science, technology and innovation deputy minister Nomalungelo Gina, speaking on Friday at the second annual Regional STEAM Education Seminar, in Johannesburg.

The event was organised by the Govan Mbeki Mathematics Development Centre at Nelson Mandela University, in collaboration with Market Place Academy, Future Nations Schools and industry sponsors.

Delivering the keynote address, Gina called for a collective effort to improve science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics education (STEAM) in schools across SA.

SA’s ability to compete globally and address national challenges through innovation depends on its investment in human capital development, she noted.

However, the critical gaps that persist in STEM education undermine government’s efforts to build the necessary research and innovation capacity, as well as the technical skills for a knowledge economy, Gina added.

“The Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Decadal Plan (2022-2032) and the White Paper on Science, Technology and Innovation underscore the need for inclusive capacity-building initiatives to bridge these gaps and position STI as a central driver of national development.

“As a result, government aims to increase the number of specialised STEM schools to improve student outcomes in mathematics and science, which are foundational for future participation in the STI workforce.

“One of my priority initiatives, working in partnership with the Department of Basic Education and the Department of Higher Education and Training, is to pioneer one school of STEM excellence in each province, located intentionally in a rural area.”

This “school of the future” in each province will serve as a model of excellence in the 21st century, she commented. A key focus area is ensuring greater participation of women and marginalised groups in STI, addressing historical inequalities within the sector.

In 2019, government introduced two STEM-focused schools in Gauteng: St Barnabas and UJ Metropolitan Mathematics.

Reduced interest

Concerns have been raised over the decreasing student participation in mathematics and physical science in the National Senior Certificate examination results released last month.

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube pointed to the significant 12 338 drop in the number of candidates who registered for mathematics, at 255 762 in 2024, compared to the 268 100 students enrolled for the subject in 2023.

Physical science also saw a decrease by almost 7 000 students who wrote in 2024, compared to 2023, while the number of candidates enrolled for life sciences fell more than 5 850 year-on-year.

Gina noted her department is working to galvanise all the stakeholders that can be mobilised to tackle the challenge of the sharply-declining numbers of learners who choose science and mathematics at local schools.

“As the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, we want to do what we can and work with all the role players and stakeholders who are committed to improving our outcomes in STEM education.

“Last year, following a meeting with my counterpart, the deputy minister of basic education, we agreed on a joint initiative to promote a return to STEM subjects in schools. This is an initiative that should be championed at the highest level in the provinces, as well as at the levels of MECs, HODs, district directors and principals.

“We must address the undue pressure put on schools to produce numbers of passes at matric level at the expense of STEM.”

According to Gina, the Department of Higher Education and Training will also form part of this initiative.

She highlighted pre-service teacher training, which is mostly provided by higher education institutions, and in-service refresher courses in STEM as areas that warrant critical attention.

Gina also called on the private sector to invest in improving STEM infrastructure and help make innovation a societal norm that is embraced and encouraged.

“We need more digital and innovation hubs in our small towns and rural areas, which are accessible to the youth and communities at large. This kind of infrastructure cannot be provided by government alone. Private sector investment is critical for plugging in the resourcing gaps in these initiatives.”