Multiple risks threaten submarine internet cables

Alpheus Mangale, Seacom group CEO.

The expansion of global submarine cables has not been matched with the necessary security measures, leaving these critical networks increasingly vulnerable.

So says Alpheus Mangale, Seacomgroup CEO, who notes there needs to be a rethink of how to protect this infrastructure before the cracks in the world’s digital foundation become full-blown fractures.

Mangale’s comments come after the submarine cable operator recently suffered multiple cable breakages in the Red Sea, which impacted connectivity across Africa.

Last year, Seacom also experienced a subsea internet cable fault near the coastal town of Mtunzini in South Africa.

Submarine cable breaks can disrupt internet and telecommunications services. These cables, which lie on the ocean floor, carry about 99% of global data traffic, making them crucial for international connectivity.

Other subsea cables which have suffered disruptions include the Western African Cable System, South Atlantic 3 and African Coast to Europe, which highlighted the vulnerability of SA’s internet infrastructure.

“In a world where the internet powers everything from banking to healthcare, education, security and even our social lives, we rarely stop to think about the invisible infrastructure keeping it all connected,” says Mangale.

“While satellites and wireless networks offer some redundancy, subsea cables remain the backbone of global connectivity. Beneath our oceans, over 600 subsea cables – stretching over 1.4 million kilometres – carry 97% of the world's internet traffic. These fibre-optic cables enable over $10 trillion in financial transactions daily and form the digital economy's backbone.”

Multiple mishaps

According to Mangale, the demand for connectivity is skyrocketing, with the submarine cable market expected to grow from $18.28 billion in 2023, to $33.29 billion by 2028.

He explains that subsea cables might be engineered for durability but are far from invincible.

“Fishing trawlers, ship anchors and dredging cause more than 70% of failures, making maritime activity the most significant threat.

“Natural disasters like earthquakes and underwater landslides also pose risks. A recent rockslide near Côte d'Ivoire severed four major cables, disrupting connectivity in 13 West African countries.”

Mangale adds that geopolitical tensions further compound these risks. “More cables don’t necessarily mean better security. A single, well-placed cut can still wipe out internet access across entire regions, emphasising the need for stronger protection measures.”

Paul Colmer, exco member at the Wireless Access Providers Association, comments that to avert a catastrophe, “it's crucial that we rethink our current approach to undersea cable redundancy”.

“Multiplicity is the key,” says Colmer. “Internet service providers must proactively establish multiple routes across different cables. A diversified approach spreads the load and enables efficient rerouting of traffic. While latency might experience slight fluctuations, maintaining connectivity in the face of disruption is a priority that outweighs minor inconveniences.”

However, he points out that the quest for absolute resilience comes with a cost. “Our society's insatiable hunger for guaranteed high-speed internet at minimal expense poses a challenge.

“Creating a fully fool-proof system necessitates investments that the general public might not be willing to make. Striking the balance between cost and reliability demands a concerted effort, one that hinges on acknowledging the intricate interplay of economics and digital sustainability,” Colmer states.

Mangale notes that telecoms companies and international technology consortia controlled subsea cables for decades, ensuring balanced global connectivity. But today, global investments are led by a few global tech giants, he adds.

“Although these investments are welcome and answer a global need for the world, they must also be balanced with lesser dependency on them without the risk of domination of new subsea cable projects, which can lead to unprecedented control over global data flow.

“While such investments have accelerated infrastructure expansion and improved capacity, they also raise uncomfortable questions: Who controls the data flow? Will nations become dependent on foreign tech giants for connectivity? What happens if these companies prioritise their own services over broader public access?”

He believes that with little regulatory oversight, private corporations are shaping the future of global connectivity, determining who gets access, where cables are built, and under what conditions.

“If left unchecked, this power shift could reshape the internet in unpredictable ways, making it essential for policymakers to act now.”

Mangale stresses that strengthening the resilience of subsea cables requires a multi-layered approach, focusing on infrastructure planning, cyber security and international cooperation.

Instead of relying on a few key cables, providers must route global internet traffic through multiple diverse pathways to avoid single points of failure, he states.

“Strategic cable placement is also crucial – many cables run through politically-sensitive or high-risk maritime zones, making them vulnerable to accidents and sabotage. Future deployments must prioritise safer, well-planned routes. Additionally, more substantial materials and AI-powered monitoring can help detect early signs of damage and prevent outages before they occur.”

Continental considerations

For Africa, he notes, the stakes are even higher. According to Mangale, subsea cable landings have proven their economic benefits, with some African nations seeing gross domestic product (GDP) per capita increase by 6.1% after new cable installations.

Broadband penetration has also been linked to a 1.38% increase in GDP growth, proving that digital infrastructure is a key economic driver, he adds.

“Although 74 submarine cable systems connect the continent, only 50 are currently active, with 24 still under construction. Many African nations, including Togo, Liberia and Sierra Leone, rely on just one or two subsea cables, leaving them particularly vulnerable to internet blackouts that disrupt daily connectivity, hinder economic growth and widen the digital divide.

“The world's oceans hold critical concentration zones that amplify these tensions. The Strait of Malacca, an essential artery for global trade, processes 114 terabits of daily data traffic and has 14 cable crossings.”

In 2023 alone, Mangale says, the region reported eight security incidents, with an economic impact potential of up to $4.5 trillion.

“Similarly, the Suez Canal zone hosts 15 major cables accommodating daily financial flows of $3.2 trillion. Given its severe political risk rating and limited alternative routes, any disruption here would have catastrophic implications.

“With its seven strategic cables vital for Black Sea connectivity, the Turkish Straits faces a heavy Russian naval presence, which is actively monitored under NATO's protection plans, emphasising the importance of securing these vital maritime routes.”

Mangale adds that the East Coast subsea cable system is incredibly fragile, with over 15 cables concentrated in the Red Sea – a concentration zone carrying more than 80% of Africa's internet traffic to Europe and Asia.

“This single point of failure poses a significant risk, emphasising the urgent need for new routes, improved redundancy and stronger network protections to safeguard Africa's digital future.

“Seacom has seen first-hand how fragile digital infrastructure can hold back entire economies. We advocate for more investment in African-owned and -managed subsea infrastructure, regional redundancy to prevent single points of failure, and stronger regulatory frameworks to ensure fair access to connectivity.

“Without bold action, Africa risksbecoming increasingly dependent on foreign-controlled internet infrastructure,leaving the continent with little say in how its data moves, who controls itand what protections are in place.”